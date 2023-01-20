ALLEN — A lack of execution from No. 9-ranked Braswell led to it being upset 35-33 by No. 24 Allen Friday night in a game that came down to the wire.

“We just didn’t play how we normally would,” said Braswell post Torie Sevier, who finished with 14 points. “We didn’t play together, we weren’t really … playing how we usually do, and how we need to in order to be successful.”

Braswell's Torie Sevier
Braswell's Torie Sevier (20) attempts a shot during the Lady Bengals' game against the Allen Eagles on Friday night.
