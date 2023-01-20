ALLEN — A lack of execution from No. 9-ranked Braswell led to it being upset 35-33 by No. 24 Allen Friday night in a game that came down to the wire.
“We just didn’t play how we normally would,” said Braswell post Torie Sevier, who finished with 14 points. “We didn’t play together, we weren’t really … playing how we usually do, and how we need to in order to be successful.”
The win puts Allen (23-6, 7-2 in district) on even footing with Braswell (22-5, 7-2) district-wise. Friday night's result cements Allen as a challenger to the Lady Bengals' attempt at repeating last year's District 5-6A championship.
Points were in short supply the entire night. Braswell’s defense held down the fort, but its offense was not able to find answers against the Eagles. While Allen’s defense was stingy, Braswell coach Lisa Williams says the fault lies mainly with her team.
“I’m not sure it was the defense giving us trouble — it was us,” Williams said. “Like I said, execution. We were not executing at times.”
Regardless, Braswell started strong, limiting Allen to only five first-quarter points before a buzzer-beater cut the lead to 12-7.
The real trouble began in the second quarter. Braswell scored four points while Allen found some of its groove to regain the lead. The Bengals headed into halftime down 19-16.
Coming out of the half, it seemed that Braswell was on the verge of turning the corner. After giving up an initial 3-pointer, a Sevier score kick-started a small scoring spree and the Lady Bengals locked in on defense. They headed into the closing quarter up 25-22.
“We had a little bit of a timeout to reenergize and we came out hard, but it slowly went away,” Sevier said.
The fourth started with a back-and-forth affair, as both teams traded baskets before Braswell guard Makayla Vation scored to put the Lady Bengals up 29-27. Nevertheless, Allen stayed calm and responded with six consecutive points to retake the elusive lead at 33-29 with less than a minute remaining.
Braswell cut the lead to 33-31 with 15.9 seconds left. After fouling Allen into the bonus, Eagles guard Skye Pepp made both of her free throws to put Allen up 35-31 with 11 seconds left.
The Lady Bengals cut the lead with a made basket with 2 seconds remaining and had a glimmer of hope after Vation intercepted an inbounds pass and was sent to the line. However, her missed free throw was rebounded by Allen to end the game.
The Lady Bengals face McKinney on Tuesday, the only other team that has handed them a district loss. In order to bounce back, Sevier believes Braswell will have to overcome the mental hurdles that tripped them up against Allen.
“Just being a team,” Sevier said. “We get in our heads … but we just all need to be there for each other. If someone makes a mistake, it’s not the end of the world. We just need to go past that.”
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.