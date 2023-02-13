A late rally made things interesting, but No. 20-ranked Braswell ultimately got the job done as it beat Flower Mound 51-46 Monday night in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The victory helped the Lady Bengals (27-7) make their third-ever appearance in the second round of the playoffs, achieving the feat for a second straight season. In doing so, they face yet another meeting with No. 3 South Grand Prairie, an opponent Braswell has become all too familiar with over the last two seasons.
The teams squared off in last year's Class 6A Region I final, then again during nondistrict play this season. The Lady Bengals have lost both meetings, the first a 47-35 defeat and this year's matchup finishing 32-29, also in South Grand Prairie's favor.
Braswell will hope to turn the tide this time around with both teams' seasons on the line.
"We just have to be prepared," senior post Torie Sevier said. "I'm ready, and I hope that we come together and it works out. Handling pressure is big, because South Grand Prairie is very, very good at pressuring the guards."
Area round games across the state will be played from Feb. 16-18, but specific time, date and location for Braswell's game will be announced later this week.
Game summary
The Lady Bengals controlled early, pulling away to an 8-2 lead midway through the first quarter before the Lady Jaguars slowly surged back to make it 15-12 after a quarter. The second period started with Braswell going on an 8-4 run and eventually extending its lead to 31-19 by halftime.
That second-quarter run coincided with the Lady Bengals seeming to finally find some momentum against Flower Mound's zone defense.
"With zones, what I'm not going to do is hurry it up, especially if we have the lead," Braswell coach Lisa Williams said. "We're going to work it around, try to get the best shot possible. There's no need to try to speed it up against a zone."
The Lady Bengals broke the game open in the third quarter, leading by as many as 18 points and heading into the final frame up 43-27. Flower Mound dialed up some effective full-court pressure and made a big fourth quarter rally to trail just 47-42 with 1:07 to play, but Braswell hung on for the victory.
Standout players
Oklahoma State pledge Kennedy Evans led the Lady Bengals' scoring effort with 17 points. Sevier, a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee, came in just behind her with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
As a post, Sevier does not take many shots from beyond the arc, but her outside shot became key to Braswell spreading the floor as Flower Mound looked to pack the paint with its size and zone defense.
"That's not the first thing I look at, but coach told me beforehand — 'If that big girl is on you, she's not coming out. You are going to shoot the 3,'" Sevier said. "I was like, 'Yes, ma'am, I will.' That's just what I did. It's definitely not what I look for every game, but luckily this game it worked out."
Yves Cox added eight points and Makayla Vation had six as two other important contributors offensively.
What's next?
Braswell knows an improved performance will be needed later this week in its latest bout with South Grand Prairie.
Williams described the Lady Bengals' priorities heading into the contest simply: "Focus and execution."
