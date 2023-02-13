Braswell's Journey Taylor and Torie Sevier
Buy Now

Braswell's Journey Taylor (1) and Torie Sevier (20) trap Flower Mound's Maya Bujak (32) during their playoff game Monday night at Guyer High.

 Al Key/For the DRC

A late rally made things interesting, but No. 20-ranked Braswell ultimately got the job done as it beat Flower Mound 51-46 Monday night in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Braswell's Yves Cox
Buy Now

Braswell's Yves Cox (21) and Makayla Vation (15) pressure Flower Mound's Kaitlyn Edmondson (41) during their playoff game at Guyer High School on Monday, Feb. 13. 
Braswell's Kennedy Evans and Torie Sevier
Buy Now

Braswell's Kennedy Evans (4) and Torie Sevier (20) play tough defense on Flower Mound's Kaitlyn Edmondson (41) during their playoff game Monday night at Guyer High. 

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags