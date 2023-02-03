Braswell logo

LITTLE ELM — A rough second half that saw No. 15-ranked Braswell make only two field goals played a key part in the Lady Bengals' 53-46 loss to No. 21 Little Elm.

The win pushed Little Elm to the top of the District 5-6A standings, leaving the Lady Bengals tied for second place with Allen. Nevertheless, Braswell coach Lisa Williams was not too discouraged by the loss.

