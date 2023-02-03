LITTLE ELM — A rough second half that saw No. 15-ranked Braswell make only two field goals played a key part in the Lady Bengals' 53-46 loss to No. 21 Little Elm.
The win pushed Little Elm to the top of the District 5-6A standings, leaving the Lady Bengals tied for second place with Allen. Nevertheless, Braswell coach Lisa Williams was not too discouraged by the loss.
“This is the first time they’ve beaten us during my tenure at Braswell,” Williams said. “It should give us a little incentive.”
It was the first day the Bengals (24-7, 9-3 in district) had seen each other in five days thanks to the winter storms that swept North Texas. While it was a distraction, Williams insists it can’t be used as the reason for the loss.
“We were off five days and other teams weren’t, but that’s no excuse,” Williams said. “We still have to execute.”
Braswell had the lead at the start of the second half, but it slowly began to dissipate as the third quarter went along. The Lady Bengals hit one 3-pointer in the quarter while the Lady Lobos (25-5, 10-2) slowly chipped away at the deficit, eventually tying the game with a midrange shot at the end of the quarter.
Braswell was never able to recover afterward. Little Elm rode the wave into the fourth quarter, scoring seven straight to take a 43-36 lead with seven minutes remaining. Braswell managed to keep some pace with free throws after the Lobos fouled into the bonus, but could not find the baskets it needed.
“I think we just got super sped up,” Braswell post Torie Sevier, who finished with 14 points, said. “We just made little mistakes over and over and it just allowed for them to get more points.”
Braswell’s inability to score in the second half wasn’t all due to the Lobos defense. The Bengals were getting into the paint — finishing the shot was the problem.
“We were getting to the rim, but we were smoking layups,” Williams said. “We have got to make shots. You don’t do that, you don’t score.
Despite finishing the game on a sour note, the first half went decently for Braswell. Little Elm started off hot with a 6-0 lead, but Sevier and guard Makayla Vation responded with six points each to keep Braswell within range at 15-12 after a quarter.
The Bengals were not playing their best basketball but later found some momentum in the second quarter. After being down for most of it, Braswell eventually ended the half with a 28-25 lead.
Despite how the end of the game felt, it was still a close loss for Braswell, which has a chance to regroup against Prosper on Saturday. Sevier knows that the team was close to a win — the key is simply staying calm.
“We have to keep our heads on,” Sevier said. “We had plenty of time. We were completely fine, but our mindsets were lost.”
