Waco University High's Kent Laster is set to become Braswell's second-ever head football coach and athletic coordinator, Laster confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football first reported the news.
An item for "naming of Braswell High School Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach" is on the agenda for Tuesday's Denton ISD school board meeting.
Laster takes over at Braswell for former coach Cody Moore after spending the last two seasons in the same roles at University High. Moore served as the program's leader for its first eight years of existence, helping the Bengals notch their first-ever playoff win in 2019.
Moore resigned from his post in March and has since taken over as the offensive coordinator at Rockwall-Heath.
In his two seasons at University High, Laster helped elevate the program from an 0-10 showing in 2021 to a 6-6 record and first-round playoff win as a fourth seed last season. The 6-6 showing marked University's first .500 or better season since 2012, including five winless campaigns in that span.
Laster has over 22 years of coaching experience, including a stint as the head coach at Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he was the school's first Black head football coach.
In 2020, Laster led Central High to its first playoff berth in five years in 2019 and first playoff win since 2012. He helped the program win 10 games in his two seasons at the helm after it had won 10 games in the previous five seasons combined.
The longtime coach also spent eight years as an offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Frisco Heritage along with managing the school's boys track and field team. He spent two years in similar roles at Weatherford High.
Laster played high school football and ran track at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, where he became friends with Guyer coach Reed Heim. Laster then played college football at Texas State.
Outside the high school ranks, Laster has also spent nine years coaching college football at schools including Ouachita Baptist, Texas State, Samford, Middle Tennessee and Tennessee-Martin. He holds a bachelor's degree from Texas State and a master's degree from Henderson State in Arkansas.
Laster's latest stop at Braswell tasks him with elevating a young program that has played just seven seasons of varsity football. The Bengals posted their lone playoff win under Moore in Class 5A Division II in 2019, then came up one game short of the postseason each of their first two years at the 6A level.
A 3-7 showing last fall tempered some of that momentum, which Laster will look to build back up.
