Longtime Braswell football coach Cody Moore has resigned from his post after eight years leading the program, he confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Friday morning.
Moore first informed his team of the decision Thursday, then announced the move Friday via a Twitter post.
March 10, 2023
Moore told the Record-Chronicle that while he does not have a new position lined up just yet, he does plan to pursue other coaching opportunities. During his time at Braswell, Moore served as both the school's football coach and campus athletic director.
Moore led the Bengals through their first seven seasons of varsity football, tallying a 27-45 record during that span. He led Braswell to its first-ever playoff berth and postseason win in the 5A ranks in 2019 before the program made the jump to the 6A level the next season.
"I don't know how to describe what it means to me, this opportunity to open a school, build a program, start the thing from scratch," Moore told the Record-Chronicle. "It's hard to move on from something like that when you've had so much to do with everything that has gone on there.
"I love this place. I love the district. I'm so grateful for the opportunity that was given to me — it's truly changed my life."
Moore's first varsity season at the helm came in 2016 as the program struggled to find its footing with an 0-10 showing. Improvement came slowly over the next few seasons, though, as the Bengals posted their first two wins amid a 2-8 season in 2017, then went 3-7 the following year.
Braswell broke out for its best-ever season in 2019, posting a 9-3 record as it shared the District 7-5A DII championship with Frisco High. The Bengals also notched their first-ever playoff win that season, knocking off Corsicana, 49-28, before falling to Red Oak in the second round.
"It's a tough decision for my family and I, but I think it's the best one at this point in time," Moore told the Record-Chronicle. "It certainly doesn't make it easier. It was a tough day yesterday [telling the team]. I love these kids and our administration — it's hard to get much better than Denton ISD.
"I'm thankful for all the players who have come through and made a mark on the program."
A move up two divisions from 5A DII all the way to Class 6A ahead of the 2020-21 school year presented new challenges for the upstart program. Braswell posted 5-5 records each of its first two seasons at the level, going 2-4 both seasons in the loaded District 5-6A and missing out on a playoff spot by one game each time.
The 2022 season started strong with a pair of blowout wins, but a trio of losses by less than 10 points in district play were part of a seven-game skid that ultimately derailed the Bengals' goal of making their first 6A playoff appearance after the pair of near misses.
They finished the year 3-7 overall, 1-6 in district play with a 39-32 win over McKinney Boyd in the regular-season finale.
"We've progressed really fast," Moore said. "Moving up to 6A and going .500 the next couple of years. We missed the playoffs by one game those first two years, and those teams were really good. The progress we made even from '19 to '20 and '21 was significant.
"I'm thankful and proud. I think it'll be a sought-after job, and that's a good thing. I think that means we did a good job."
Now, Denton ISD will be on the hunt for a new Braswell football coach for the first time since the program's inception.
