Braswell rebounded from a narrow Week 1 loss with a resounding 55-21 victory over Keller Fossil Ridge on Thursday night in Keller.
The Bengals' run game dominated on the day as they tallied 389 of their 565 yards on the ground. Reymundo Izaguirre led the way with 17 carries for 140 yards and one touchdown, while Brailyn Strickland chipped in six carries for 114 yards and one score. Moses Adelowo added seven carries for 68 yards, as well.
Those efforts combined with the defense allowing just one touchdown in the second half allowed Braswell to coast to its first win under new head coach Kent Laster. The victory marked a notable rebound from last week's 28-22 loss to Northwest Eaton.
The Bengals got out to a hot start on the night as they amassed a three-score lead before the end of the first quarter.
Quarterback Nicholas Johnson found Christopher Johnson for a 32-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 with 7:39 left in the opening frame.
Running back Strickland broke off a 40-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-0 with 4 minutes remaining, then Damarion Brownlee quickly put Braswell up 21-0 with 3:39 left in the quarter as he returned an interception 36 yards for a score.
Fossil Ridge answered early in the second quarter with a 40-yard rushing touchdown, but the Bengals responded as Nicholas Johnson connected with Christopher Johnson again, this time for a 54-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-7 with 5:24 left before the half.
Braswell tacked on one more score as Nicholas Johnson ran in from 2 yards out, but a missed extra point kept it 34-14 at the half. Johnson found the end zone again on a 1-yard run with 4:24 left in the third quarter to make it 41-14.
The Bengals extended their lead to 48-14 early in the fourth quarter as Adrien Donnerson ran in for a touchdown from a yard out.
Fossil Ridge returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but Braswell tacked on one more score on a 1-yard run by Izaguirre with 2:56 remaining to set the final margin at 55-21.
Fresh off their first win of the season, the Bengals are set to wrap up district play against a tough Trophy Club Byron Nelson (2-0) team that has opened the season with two blowout wins and beat Braswell 79-20 last fall.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.