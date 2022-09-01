More than three decades of helping shape Denton as a football player, coach and administrator have made Bill Carrico’s legacy in the city indelible.
A standout offensive lineman at North Texas and longtime administrator and coach in Denton ISD, Carrico had a hand in plenty of history. He anchored the Mean Green’s first two Missouri Valley Conference title teams and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 16th round of the 1959 NFL Draft.
Carrico later served as offensive coordinator for Denton High’s football team during desegregation as part of a legendary staff led by head coach Billy Ryan and defensive coordinator C.H. Collins.
Denton ISD’s second high school is named after Ryan while the district’s football stadium bears Collins’ name.
Carrico Stadium will soon commemorate the trio’s third member when it opens Friday for Braswell High’s first home football game of the season against Keller Fossil Ridge.
“He’s a legend,” Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence said of Carrico. “To hear people talk about him with the respect they have and the reverence they have for him, it’s been pretty awesome.
“He used to come in about once a month before he passed and tell stories of when he was the athletic director. It’s really an honor to get to be part of opening the stadium. I think his name will be well taken care of and the family will be very appreciative.”
The stadium’s opening is the culmination of a project that has been discussed since before Florence took over as athletic director in 2014. Braswell’s campus opened in August 2016 — six months after Carrico’s death — and named its athletic complex after him.
Playing the first game at Carrico Stadium will be a milestone for the young school and football program, one coach Cody Moore has led from its inception through plenty of early struggles. He guided the Bengals to a 9-3 season, a share of the district championship and their first-ever playoff berth in 2019, just three years after an 0-11 inaugural campaign.
“There’s a lot of excitement around playing our first home game here,” Moore said. “I remember very fondly and very vividly our first year and the struggle that it was, then the second year and third year just kind of climbing that mountain to that district championship and 5A playoff win.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world, and I’m excited to see our ascent continue.”
A Denton native, Carrico spent his first two years of college at the University of Texas before transferring to UNT, which was still named North Texas State College at the time. He was twice named All-MVC during his two years with the Mean Green and was a Williamson All-American in 1959, helping pave the way for legendary running back Abner Hayes.
Carrico was inducted into the North Texas Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993 and joined Hayes on UNT’s All-Century Football Team in 2013.
“I had the pleasure of playing with Bill for a couple of years,” former UNT player C. Dan Smith said. “As a running back, I was always thankful he was not on the opposing team. He was one tough guy on the football field, but off the field he was as nice as could be.
“Bill did a lot for the young people after he graduated. Denton is a better place for him staying.”
Carrico’s impact in Denton continued after his playing days when he joined the coaching staff at Denton High and later became the district’s athletic director. He made a lasting impression on the community as a role model for everyone around him.
Ken Bahnsen, an assistant coach at UNT during Carrico’s playing days, remembers him fondly.
“Bill was a great guy and Denton through and through. He was everything you’d want in a young man or a coach,” Bahnsen said. “Our office was in the lab school building when I came back on the coaching staff. [Carrico] was in junior high. He was about 190 pounds and could run like a deer. I said ‘Golly, is he going to play for us?’ He could play anything.”
As the stadium honoring Carrico opens, it will provide more for Denton ISD than just a field for Braswell games. It also offers a site for junior varsity and junior high football games, along with a location that could be well-suited to accommodate another football team from a potential fifth high school, which Florence said is a possibility for the district’s future.
The inclusion of a running track within the stadium also offers a new opportunity for the district to host track and field meets.
“We never had a place in Denton ISD to really run a district track meet, so we designed the stadium with track in mind as well,” Florence said. “For about the last 20 years we’ve had to rely on other school districts to run our track meets, so we’re really excited about what the stadium will bring for track as well.”
Before track season rolls around, though, all eyes will be on the Bengals when they take the field Friday night for the first of their five games at the stadium this season.
Braswell rolled to a 45-20 win over Haslet Eaton last week after posting 577 yards of total offense. Taking on a Fossil Ridge team that opened the season with a convincing 37-21 victory over Flower Mound adds some extra intrigue to the on-field matchup.
It all makes for an exciting occasion, one the Bengals are not taking for granted.
“The atmosphere is going to be crazy,” senior defensive back Dylan Smith said. “Not everybody has this — we’re blessed. I’m grateful to have this, and we’re just going to have to defend our turf.”