Outside Carrico Stadium
Braswell’s new Carrico Stadium will open Friday night with a game against Fossil Ridge.

 Al Key/DRC

More than three decades of helping shape Denton as a football player, coach and administrator have made Bill Carrico’s legacy in the city indelible.

A standout offensive lineman at North Texas and longtime administrator and coach in Denton ISD, Carrico had a hand in plenty of history. He anchored the Mean Green’s first two Missouri Valley Conference title teams and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 16th round of the 1959 NFL Draft.

The Braswell varsity football team practices at Carrico Stadium on Monday ahead of the Bengals' first game on their new home field.
Bill Carrico, left, and Abner Hayes pose for a picture after being honored on North Texas' 100-year All-Century Team in 2013.

