FORT WORTH — The Lady Bengals’ season came to an end Friday night as Braswell (26-7) fell to Mansfield Timberview 55-36 in the area round.
Timberview (28-8) was led by 20 points from senior Destiny Burton in the game at Keller Timber Creek High School, while Aminah Hall led the Lady Bengals’ scoring with 13 points.
“It was a great season,” Braswell coach Lisa Williams said. “During the playoffs, and a game like that, it comes down to execution. I feel like we didn’t execute at all. We couldn’t get into a flow. We couldn’t get anything going. In the first half our defense wasn’t the problem, it was really our offense. In the second half it was our transition defense.”
Braswell scored the first points of the game through good ball movement, which eventually led to penetration through the lane. Braswell burned nearly the entire first minute of game clock with its first possession.
Timberview then rattled off eight unanswered points to take an 8-2 lead that led to a Braswell timeout. A Braswell 3 swung the momentum briefly before Timberview went on another short run to take a 14-5 lead into the second quarter. Tiarah Starks kept Braswell within striking distance with seven points in the third. Her layup and following foul shot success started the Lady Bengals’ scoring in the second quarter.
Starks hit a deep 3 and bullied her way to the basket for a layup. Trinity Barnes hit from behind the arc to round out Braswell’s scoring in the second, her only bucket of the half.
The Lady Wolves kept up the scoring in short spurts to carry a 24-15 lead into halftime.
“We weren’t connecting on many shots,” Williams said. “[Timberview] is a great team. Give them credit. We were content to pass up some good shots to get better shots, and we got frantic, started rushing. We began to rush, and you can’t rush against a team like that.”
Braswell struggled to score early in the second half. The Lady Bengals took nearly three minutes for a shot to fall before Hall scored inside. Kamryn Gibson made 1 of 2 foul shots, and Hall added a 3 with 2:40 to play in the third to make the Timberview lead 34-21 before Starks completed a 3-point play at the end of the quarter to cut the Lady Wolves’ lead to 41-24 at the end of the third. Braswell scored just nine points in the third quarter.
Braswell freshman Torie Sevier provided two quick buckets inside to start the fourth, but Timberview had responses on the other end both times, keeping the lead relatively comfortable at 43-28. Darielle Neal drained a 3 with just over four minutes to play to cut the Timberview lead to 45-32, but the Lady Wolves outscored Braswell 10-4 in the final minutes to close out a win.