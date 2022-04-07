Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: April 7, 2022 @ 7:44 pm
Braswell runner Austin Kiser screams as he wins the 110 Hurdles during the District 5-6A track meet at Lobo Stadium Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Little Elm, Texas.
Braswell's track and field history is short, but Austin Kiser's accolades are long.
The fleet-footed junior continues to pen the six-year-old school's record book in the 110 and 300 hurdles, setting a lofty standard in the process.
Kiser, who placed sixth at last year's UIL state meet in the 110s, continues to eclipse his own impressive marks.
He burst to a personal-best 13.82 seconds at last week's Texas Relays in Austin last month, placing sixth in a 110 hurdles heat that featured the state's best in all classifications.
A week later, he reached his top mark in the 300 hurdles (38.93) at the Byron Nelson relays.
Kiser continues to shave time as he heads into an important stretch of UIL postseason meets. He's aiming for a higher spot on the state podium.
"I think it's up in the air this year," Kiser said of the 6A hurdles field. " I hope to compete for a state title."
Kiser has the top 110 hurdles mark in Class 6A Region I and has the third best time in the 300 hurdles, a hair behind district rival Landon Sides of Guyer (38.52).
Both Denton-area hurdlers have pushed each other this season.
"It's great to have that competition," Kiser said.
Kiser, a former wide receiver, recently hung up his cleats to focus on track, a sport that has several Division I coaches exhibiting interest in the hurdler.
It wasn't his first shift in priorities.
When Kiser first started running competitively in junior high, he thought he was a pure sprinter.
"Everybody wanted to do the 100 but there weren't a lot of people doing the hurdles," Kiser reflected. "So I decided to do the hurdles and fell in love with it."
Kiser, a natural speedster, has focused on improving his form in recent years in the 110s and his stamina in the 300.
"I think form is what I've been working on the most," said Kiser, who has also flourished on the national AAU and USTF circuits. "It's helped me get here."
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.
