LITTLE ELM — A key fourth quarter surge made the difference as the Braswell girls basketball team knocked off Little Elm 60-51 in a clash of schools just seven miles apart.
The Lady Bengals led by four points heading into the final frame before expanding their lead to as much as 11 in the quarter to seal a key district win Tuesday at Braswell High.
The No. 9-ranked Lady Bengals (20-4, 5-1 in district) maintained a tie for first place in District 5-6A with the victory, matching No. 15 Allen (21-5, 5-1), which they beat 58-45 earlier this season.
Game summary
Little Elm came out hot, breaking out to a 7-2 lead before Braswell rallied with a run of its own to eventually hold an 18-15 edge after a frame. The Lady Bengals held on to a similar margin after two quarters to remain ahead 36-32 at halftime.
Braswell built a 45-38 lead late in the third quarter before the Lady Lobos surged back to make it 46-42 heading into the final frame.
The Lady Bengals took control from there and never relinquished it, jumping out to a 53-42 win behind seven straight points from post Torie Sevier. They fended off Little Elm the rest of the way.
"Getting defensive stops," Braswell coach Lisa Williams said. "That's going to be key to our success, period, just getting stops, but then also scoring on the other end of the court."
Standout players
Sevier, a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee, led Braswell's scoring effort with 17 points, including nine in the second half. Oklahoma State pledge Kennedy Evans chipped in 13 points as well while DaNae Crosby added 11. Makayla Vation and Yvex Cox notched seven apiece.
Evans also took over guarding Little Elm's Amarachi Kimpson late in the contest. Kimpson finished with 35 points, but just 11 of those came after halftime as Evans and Co. were able to better limit her efforts.
"She had a couple key baskets at the right times," Williams said of Evans. "I like that she's being a little bit more aggressive offensively and that she's putting the ball on the floor and attacking the basket.
"Defensively, she stepped up and was able to guard Amarachi towards the end. That length and her being able to play really good defense made a difference."
What's next?
The Lady Bengals continue their district slate Friday at Prosper Rock Hill (13-10, 2-4) with tipoff set for 6 p.m. Braswell has won 17 of its last 18 district contests dating back to last season's 12-0 showing in 5-6A play.
"We have to continue to work hard," Williams said. "They have to want to work hard and work harder. I'm pushing them to rise to the challenge to get better. I'm feeling pretty good about it, but we're still a work in progress."
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.