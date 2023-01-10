DaNae Crosby
Buy Now

Braswell's Danae Crosby (5) drives past Little Elm's Raniyah Hunt (1) to score during their game Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Braswell High in Little Elm, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

LITTLE ELM — A key fourth quarter surge made the difference as the Braswell girls basketball team knocked off Little Elm 60-51 in a clash of schools just seven miles apart.

The Lady Bengals led by four points heading into the final frame before expanding their lead to as much as 11 in the quarter to seal a key district win Tuesday at Braswell High.

Torie Sevier and Kennedy Evans block
Buy Now

Braswell's Torie Sevier (20) and Kennedy Evans (4) team up to block a shot by Little Elm's Madison Martin (5) during their game Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Braswell High in Little Elm, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you