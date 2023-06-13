Braswell's Alisa Williams transfers to Iowa State
Buy Now

Former Braswell standout Alisa Williams, right, announced Tuesday that she will transfer to Iowa State after having spent her first collegiate season at LSU.

 DRC file photo

After spending her freshman year on LSU’s national championship team, former Braswell standout Alisa Williams announced Tuesday that she will transfer to Iowa State.

Williams previously entered the transfer portal on June 6 and appeared to already have a destination in mind as she reportedly entered the portal with a “do not contact” tag. Williams told the Des Moines Register that she will redshirt this season after entering the portal late.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags