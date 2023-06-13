After spending her freshman year on LSU’s national championship team, former Braswell standout Alisa Williams announced Tuesday that she will transfer to Iowa State.
Williams previously entered the transfer portal on June 6 and appeared to already have a destination in mind as she reportedly entered the portal with a “do not contact” tag. Williams told theDes Moines Register that she will redshirt this season after entering the portal late.
The former local star saw limited action for LSU last season as she averaged just under three minutes per game in 20 appearances. Williams will join an Iowa State team that has seen significant roster turnover after going 22-10 last season and falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Williams led Braswell’s girls basketball program to the most success it had seen in program history during her time with the Lady Bengals.
The daughter of Braswell girls basketball coach Lisa Williams, Alisa was named the Denton Record-Chronicle’s2021-22 All-Area Girls Basketball Most Valuable Player after averaging 17 points and seven rebounds per game. Those efforts helped lead Braswell on its deepest playoff run ever to the 6A Region I championship, where it fell to South Grand Prairie.
Alisa averaged 18.5 points and seven rebounds per game the year before as the Record-Chronicle’s All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, a season after leading the Lady Bengals to their first-ever district championship as a sophomore.
Now, Alisa will look to make her mark in the collegiate ranks after sitting out a year with Iowa State.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.