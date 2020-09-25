In its first foray into Class 6A play, Braswell only had to take on a state semifinalist and one of the best junior quarterbacks in the state.
The result was a 59-40 loss to Rockwall at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in which Braswell had plenty of opportunities but could not capitalize late when they appeared, including missed third and fourth down conversions and a couple costly turnovers.
Added to the fact Braswell found itself in a 16-0 hole midway through the first quarter and could not stop the aerial assault from Braedyn Locke and his wideouts.
Still, coach Cody Moore relished this moment — win or lose. Speaking with his team after the game, he wanted to know where his team stood.
“The plays at the end of the game and in the fourth quarter were there to be made, and the result could have been different,” Moore said. “We made too many mistakes to make those plays.
“You can’t beat a team like that making those mistakes in those crucial situations.”
When things looked bleak in the second quarter with the score 39-12, Braswell revved up the offense for a two-minute drill and found the end zone just before the half. Coming out of the break, Braswell again marched down the field to turn a 27-point deficit into a 13-point game at 39-26.
That was as close as it got, though, as Rockwall scored two straight touchdowns to boost the lead back to 53-26.
Quarterback Tristan McClary played well in his first start, accounting for all of Braswell’s scores with six touchdown passes, including an 84-yard rainbow into JK Carter's breadbasket to make it 53-40.
As Braswell turns its attention to Keller for its second game, Moore knows the team still has a long way to go and is eager to get those mistakes corrected.
“We did a lot of really good things tonight,” he said. “We got a lot of mistakes to correct. The good thing: It’s Week 1 and it’s a long season. We’re going to get better.
“I think this was a great opportunity to play a really good team, and I loved every minute of it.”
Rockwall 59, Braswell 40
Rockwall 16 23 14 6 — 59
Braswell 6 13 21 0 — 40
SCORING SUMMARY
RO – Braedyn Locke 1 run (Lake Bennett run) (9:24 1Q)
RO – Jax Johnson 48 pass from Braedyn Locke (Lake Bennett run) (4:02 1Q)
DB – JK Carter 29 pass from Tristan McClary (kick failed) (2:43 1Q)
RO – Luke Bennett 6 run (Lake Bennet run) (8:23 2Q)
DB – Jaeden Acker 28 pass from Tristan McClary (kick failed) (7:30 2Q)
RO – Goodnews Iwuamadi 37 pass from Braedyn Locke (Gage Elder run) (4:49 2Q)
DB – Cam Smith 12 pass from Tristan McClary (Dongju Shin kick) (0:00 2Q)
DB – Jaylon Bank 16 pass from Tristan McClary (Dongju Shin kick) (10:29 3Q)
RO – Brennan Ray 15 pass from Braedyn Locke (Ethan Spearman kick) (8:58 3Q)
RO – Caden Marshall 22 pass from Braedyn Locke (Ethan Spearman kick) (7:13 3Q)
DB – Cam Smith 17 pass from Tristan McClary (Dongju Shin kick) (5:03 3Q)
DB – Jaylon Banks 84 pass from Tristan McClary (Dongju Shin kick) (3:10 3Q)
RO – Brennan Ray 4 pass from Braedyn Locke (run failed) (8:47)