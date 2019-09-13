With 40 seconds remaining, the crowd at C.H. Collins was near silent as Braswell trailed Frisco 33-14.
After Braswell receiver Cam Smith shook a couple defenders and raced 23 yards to the end zone, the stadium got a little louder.
Then, the Bengals recovered an onside kick and scored on a 40-yard pass from Greyson Thompson to Cameron Lara on the very next play to cut the Frisco lead to 33-28 with 20 seconds left.
On the ensuing kickoff, Braswell recovered another onside kick to give themselves a Hail Mary look at the end zone to complete what would have been a miracle. Instead, Thompson’s Hail Mary pass fell into the hands of a Frisco defender, and the Raccoons held off the Bengals 33-28 in the opening game of District 7-5A Division II.
“I honestly felt like we had a chance the whole time because of what we do on kickoff,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said. “We executed everything perfect down the stretch, but we just came up a little bit short.”
Braswell quarterback Greyson Thompson (11) scrambles and looks for an open receiver, while being rushed by the Frisco defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, September 13, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Braswell wide receiver Cam Smith (1) carries the ball after he catches a pass and scores a touchdown against the Frisco defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, September 13, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Jeff Woo
Heading into Friday night, Frisco (3-0, 1-0 in District 7-5A) had a game plan to slow the tempo down with their run-first offense to try and limit Braswell’s offensive possessions. The Raccoons executed it masterfully.
On Frisco’s second touchdown drive of the evening, the Raccoons capped off a six minute, 15-play drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown from Bryson Clemons. That was just the first of many long drives on the night for Frisco.
“They’re simple, but they’re really good at running their offense,” Moore said. “It’s difficult to defend and very hard to simulate during practice. I thought we played well on defense except that we couldn’t get off the field on third down because of their execution on offense.”
Although known for their potent rushing attack, Frisco showed their capability to air it out. Quarterback Caree’ Green finished with 226 passing yards and tossed three touchdowns to Chase Lowery, caught six passes for 199 yards.
“I thought we executed well offensively, especially in the second half,” Moore said. “But I knew we weren’t going to win the game by kicking field goals. We did not take advantage of opportunities early to get in the end zone. That was the difference in the game to me.”
Frisco held the Braswell offense in check by preventing the big play. Most of the Raccoons’ secondary played well off the Braswell receivers and didn’t mind giving up the five-yard stop to the Bengals.
Braswell (1-2, 0-1 in District 7-5A) consistently moved the ball down the field but had to settle for field goals twice. Moore said the Bengals’ inability to finish off drives with touchdowns ultimately ended up being the deciding factor between a win and loss.
Braswell will continue district play next week on the road at Frisco Memorial.
Frisco 33, Braswell 28
Frisco
6
6
14
7
—
33
Denton Braswell
3
8
3
14
—
28
DB — Arturo Ramirez 37 FG
FI — Chase Lowery 58 pass from Caree’ Green (Caree’ Green conversion failed)
FI — Bryson Clemons 4 run (Team Stat conversion failed)
DB — Tristan McClary 2 run (Cam Smith run
FI — Chase Lowery 15 pass from Caree’ Green (Jake Gaster kick)
DB — Arturo Ramirez 31 FG
FI — Blake May 11 run (Jake Gaster kick)
FI — Chase Lowery 28 pass from Caree’ Green (Jake Gaster kick)
DB — Cam Smith 23 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Cameron Lara 40 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
FI
DB
First Downs
20
25
Rushing Yards
38-215
41-164
Passing Yards
226
275
Passing
8-16-0
24-34-1
Punts-Avg
2-37.00
2-40.50
Penalties
11-78
9-68
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DB: Ifesimi Yessuff 9-74, Jamerion Sanford 9-31, Jacob Hernandez 2-26, Cam Smith 1-15, Cameron Lara 4-13, Nick Homer 1-10, Tristan McClary 4-4, Team Stat 1--3, Greyson Thompson 10--6, FI: Blake May 14-132, Bryson Clemons 15-74, Nicholas Holland 2-4, Aaron Taylor 2-3, Caree’ Green 5-2.
Passing — DB: Greyson Thompson 24-34-1-275, FI: Caree’ Green 8-16-0-226.
Receiving — DB: J’Kalon Carter 8-90, Cam Smith 8-83, Tristan McClary 4-56, Cameron Lara 1-40, Jacob Hernandez 3-6, FI: Chase Lowery 6-199, Bryson Clemons 1-16, Aaron Jamison-Johnson 1-11.