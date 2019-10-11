FRISCO — Sometimes it takes a few drives for teams to find their footing coming off a long bye week midway through the season.
On Friday night at Toyota Stadium, that was not the case for the Braswell Bengals.
Braswell jumped out to a 28-0 lead and gained 319 yards of offense in the first quarter en route to a 65-26 victory over Frisco Lebanon Trail.
“I thought we played really well on both sides of the ball,” coach Cody Moore said. “We did a good job of taking what they gave us. They were giving us a lot of different looks early, and I’m just really proud of how we came out fired up to play.”
The Bengals (4-2, 3-1 in District 7-5A Division II) finished the game with 685 yards of offense behind a strong rushing attack from Ifesimi Yessuff and Cameron Lara. The two backs combined for 260 yards and three touchdowns, and Braswell finished with 422 total rushing yards.
“They were just giving us the run early on,” Moore said. “They weren’t really giving us the pass, so we just needed to be patient and stick with the run. Our offensive line did a great job of identifying the defensive fronts, and we played with a great tempo all night.”
With tonight’s win, the Bengals have outscored the Trail Blazers 127-33 in the past two seasons.
Braswell has also put up 48 points in four of its six games this season, and tonight’s 65-point outing sets a school record for most points scored in a single game.
“We were aiming for it [the school record], and we executed right on offense,” Yessuff said, after rushing for 128 yards on the night. “Like I said, we’ve just been practicing really hard. We’ve had it in us all season, but we just had to fix a few things first.”
Lara put Braswell on the scoreboard five minutes into the game with a 23-yard touchdown run.
Less than three minutes later, quarterback Greyson Thompson escaped four Lebanon Trail defenders before juking the safety during a wild 39-yard touchdown to put the Bengals up 14-0.
To end the opening quarter, Thompson completed touchdown passes to Jacob Hernandez and Cam Smith for 42 and 20 yards, respectively.
From that point on, Braswell dominated every facet of the game.
Joining the near unstoppable offense was a relentless Braswell defense that forced three turnovers in the first half, including a forced fumble on the first play from scrimmage. Dylan Allison forced the fumble before Jaylon Robinson came up with the recovery.
Hunter Slimak also recovered a fumble later in the half, and Drevon Young collected his first interception of the season.
“Those turnovers we created on defense were great,” Moore said. “That was really good to see. We had a lot of kids step up tonight and play really well on both sides of the ball. It was a good night for us.”
Braswell 65, Frisco Lebanon Trail 26
Denton Braswell
28
16
21
0
—
65
Lebanon Trail
0
13
0
13
—
26
DB — Cameron Lara 23 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Greyson Thompson 39 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Jacob Hernandez 42 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Cam Smith 20 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
LT — Drew Donley 56 run (Drew Martin kick)
DB — Ifesimi Yessuff 36 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Arturo Ramirez 36 FG
LT — Jason O’Brien 53 pass from Drew Martin (kick blocked)
DB — Ifesimi Yessuff 24 run (kick blocked)
DB — Jacob Hernandez 85 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Tristan McClary 57 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Jamerion Sanford 2 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
LT — Drew Donley 50 pass from Drew Martin (kick failed)
LT — Keaton Mawhee 2 run (Drew Martin kick)
DB
LT
First Downs
27
17
Rushing Yards
48-422
33-204
Passing Yards
263
158
Passing
13-24-1
10-23-1
Punts-Avg
2-13.00
5-41.40
Penalties
10-99
4-24
Fumbles-Lost
1-0
2-2
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DB: Cameron Lara 15-132, Ifesimi Yessuff 15-128, Tristan McClary 1-57, Jamerion Sanford 14-54, Greyson Thompson 3-51, LT: Drew Donley 2-61, Princeton Parker 10-44, Keaton Mawhee 4-27, Drew Martin 10-24, Lucas Rexin 2-16, Zarion Kelly 3-14, Wilson Simons 1-11, Rylan Texada 1-7.
Passing — DB: Greyson Thompson 12-22-1-249, Tristan McClary 1-1-0-14, AJ Flowers 0-1-0-0, LT: Drew Martin 10-23-1-158.
Receiving — DB: Jacob Hernandez 3-132, J’Kalon Carter 2-58, Cam Smith 5-49, Jaden Washburn 1-14, Deuce Bailey 1-6, Nick Homer 1-4, LT: Jason O’Brien 5-83, Drew Donley 3-54, Alec Zorrilla 1-19, Lucas Rexin 1-2.