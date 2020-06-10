One of the most lethal playmakers in the Denton area has chosen his college home.
Braswell junior Cam Smith, who exploded for 1,173 yards and 13 touchdowns last year as a receiver, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Wednesday afternoon via Twitter.
“They have an amazing educational system,” Smith said. “I’ve already been up to Stillwater before, and I really liked their campus. Their coaches are just amazing. They already made me feel like I’m part of the team and family.
Smith said he wanted to thank the Braswell coaching staff and his teammates. “It wouldn’t be possible without them.”
A human highlight reel at times, Smith averaged 16.3 yards per catch in 2019. But while he was spectacular on offense, he was recruited by Oklahoma State as a cornerback.
The highly versatile Smith anchored the back end of Braswell’s defense last year, serving as the Bengals’ lockdown cornerback. In the bi-district round against Corsicana, Smith intercepted a pass and ran it back 100 yards for a touchdown to seal the Bengals’ first-ever playoff win.
In the same game, he also reeled in seven receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Smith said ultimately, which position he plays in college doesn’t matter to him. But he knows his size at 6-1, plus his knowledge of how to play receiver, will help him in coverage.
“I have a receiver mindset,” Smith said. “I know what the receivers are going to do. My length and size as a defensive back really helps. I’m a long, tall DB that can run and match up with taller, bigger receivers.”
Smith was named to the District 7-5A Division II first team on both offense and defense last season. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and held offers from SMU, Utah, Kansas State, Boise State and North Texas, among others.
Smith will join an Oklahoma State team quarterbacked by former Ryan standout Spencer Sanders. The Cowboys went 8-5 overall last season before falling to Texas A&M 24-21 in the Texas Bowl.
Braswell, meanwhile, is coming off its most successful season in program history. The Bengals went 9-3 overall and won a share of their first district title.
“I’m really excited,” Smith said of his upcoming senior year. “Especially us going up to Class 6A, it should be fun.”