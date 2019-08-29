Braswell coach Cody Moore has said for a while how an upset over a top team in the state could take the Bengals’ football program to new heights.
After opening the season with a dominating 48-27 win over No. 17 Red Oak, quarterback Greyson Thompson said the Bengals have turned the corner.
“This is the turning point of our program, and it’s really exciting to be a part of,” Thompson said. “It feels really good for all of our work to finally come to fruition, and we feel really good about how we played tonight. But we’re not done yet.”
Thompson finished the night completing 22 of 35 passes for 320 yards and four total touchdowns to lead the Bengal offense.
“I’ve been saying all along that Greyson is a different kid this year,” Moore said. “He’s a different player than he was a year ago, and people saw that tonight with the amount of confidence he played with. He’s so valuable for us.”
Braswell quarterback Greyson Thompson (11) pass the ball to Braswell wide receiver Cam Smith (1), while the Red Oak defense rushes him at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Braswell coach Cody Moore gives Braswell wide receiver JK Carter (2) a high-five after he makes a big play against the Red Oak defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Braswell quarterback Greyson Thompson (11) carries the ball, while being chased down by Red Oak defensive end Todd Tillis (44) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Braswell running backJamerion Sanford (26) carries the ball and evades a tackle from Red Oak defensive back Donovan Jemerson (3) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Braswell kicker Arturo Ramirez (80) celebrates with Braswell coach Cody Moore after he scores on a field goal against the Red Oak defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Braswell quarterback Greyson Thompson (11) and Braswell wide receiver JK Carter (2) celebrate after they score a touchdown against the Red Oak defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Braswell defensive back Ben Blackmore (13) tackles Red Oak running back Zach Sanders (9) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Jeff Woo
Standout wide receiver Cam Smith was Thompson’s primary target from the start.
Braswell opened the game with a seven-play scoring drive that was capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Smith.
After the Bengals’ defense forced a turnover on downs, Thompson and Smith struck again. Smith hauled in an over-the-shoulder pass from Thompson from 23 yards out to put the Bengals up 14-0 just over five minutes into the game. Smith finished with a game-high 12 receptions for 148 yards.
Braswell remained in complete control through the first quarter, but the Hawks intercepted a pass off a tipped ball on the first play of the second quarter. Three plays later, Red Oak quarterback Joshua Ervin found Coby Cavil for a 55-yard touchdown.
However, the Bengals didn’t flinch. Braswell kicker Arturo Ramirez kicked a 45-yard field goal to extend Braswell’s lead to 17-7.
On the ensuing offensive drive, the Bengals faced fourth and goal from the 1-yard line. Moore decided to go for the touchdown, and his gutsy call proved to be right when Thompson plunged into the end zone to give Braswell a comfortable 24-7 lead.
“There’s a lot of stuff we’ve got to clean up, but we really played hard,” Moore said. “We did a fantastic job of responding to adversity. When something didn’t go our way or when we could’ve lost momentum, we fought and fought really well.”
Junior wideout J’Kalon Carter also showcased his ability to get open in his first career varsity game. Carter finished with four receptions for 116 yards.
Braswell forced two turnovers on special teams and recovered an onside kick during the first half. Moore said Braswell’s execution on special teams wasn’t a surprise, considering the Bengals have really focused on that facet of the game since last spring.
“I told our kids before the game that whoever created turnovers on special teams would win,” Moore said. “And then we ended up playing so well on special teams. We have put an extra emphasis on special teams over the past several months, so it was nice to see them execute throughout the game.”
Braswell 48, Red Oak 27
Red Oak
0
14
7
6
—
27
Denton Braswell
14
17
10
7
—
48
SCORING SUMMARY
DB — Cam Smith 12 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Cam Smith 23 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
RO — Coby Cavil 55 pass from Joshua Ervin (Dakota Santos kick)
DB — Arturo Ramirez 45 FG
DB — Greyson Thompson 0 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
RO — Raymond Gay II 75 pass from Joshua Ervin (David Olivarez kick)
DB — Ifesimi Yessuff 5 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Arturo Ramirez 33 FG
RO — Raymond Gay II 20 pass from Joshua Ervin (Dakota Santos kick)
DB — Greyson Thompson 1 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Tristan McClary 1 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
RO — Tristan Lee 21 pass from Joshua Ervin (kick failed)
TEAM STATS
RO
DB
First Downs
21
24
Rushing Yards
42-185
51-170
Passing Yards
242
320
Passing
11-27-0
22-36-1
Punts-Avg
4-30.25
4-45.75
Penalties
9-60
12-120
Fumbles-Lost
2-2
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DB: Ifesimi Yessuff 15-82, Jamerion Sanford 12-55, Greyson Thompson 8-25, Cameron Lara 9-12, AJ Flowers 1-7, Josiah Hadley 3-7, Tristan McClary 1-1, Team Stat 2--19, RO: Zach Sanders 19-78, C.J. Palmer 6-38, Ke’Shawn Merritt 5-26, Joshua Ervin 3-25, Ameer Muhammad 6-8, Kentrell Anderson 2-7, Coby Cavil 1-3.
Receiving — DB: Cam Smith 12-148, J’Kalon Carter 4-116, AJ Flowers 4-36, Nick Homer 1-12, Jacob Hernandez 1-8, RO: Raymond Gay II 2-95, Coby Cavil 6-88, Jacob Russell 1-25, Tristan Lee 1-21, Marcus Badgett 1-13.