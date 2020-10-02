KELLER — It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but it was the sweetest of victories for Braswell as the Bengals edged past Keller 38-37 in overtime to secure the program’s first-ever Class 6A win.
Going in, coach Cody Moore didn’t know what to expect in facing Keller (0-1), and it was immediately clear Keller would attack Braswell’s defense on the ground and the game would turn into a slugfest.
“Before we got on the bus, I told the team that it was going to be tough to come over here and win,” Moore said. “I thought we did an outstanding job overcoming adversities.”
Despite suffering a slow start on both sides of the ball in the first quarter, Braswell (1-1) was able to find some rhythm offensively late in the first and early in the second quarter to make a game out of it. Braswell did have to settle for field goals on its first two scoring drives, though, after getting inside Keller’s 10-yard line — Jaeden Morrison was called upon for four field attempts, making three and having one blocked.
Keller (0-1) used a bevy of running backs to wear on the Braswell defense throughout the night. Four players had double-digit carries to the tune of 287 rushing yards and four scores.
The third quarter was all about defense for both teams as neither team could score. Braswell opened the fourth with a touch from Tristan McClary to JK Carter for 39 yards to give the Bengals their first lead of the game.
On the ensuing possession, Keller just overwhelmed Braswell to regain the lead thanks to an 18-play, 71-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock and left Braswell with 2:32 left in the game to try to tie or take the lead.
“They’re a tough team, but we knew they weren’t going to run out the clock there,” Moore said.
It didn’t help things that Braswell lost 25 yards in field position on the ensuing kickoff as Cam Smith touched the ball at the 5 instead of starting at the 30.
Braswell then went into the 2-minute drill with quick passes and timely runs, plus a defensive pass interference to get to the Keller 13. Morrison drilled his third field goal with 7 seconds left to tie the game at 30.
McClary had another solid performance for Braswell, throwing for 334 yards and all four touchdowns on 57% passing, with the first touchdown and his last touchdown both going to Smith.
“[McClary] made the plays he needed to make,” Moore said. “He made the throws and all the plays when we needed it the most.
“it was a heck of a win.”