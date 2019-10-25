PRINCETON — The Braswell Bengals entered the 2019 season with just five wins since opening the school in fall 2016.
Despite their lack of success, Braswell coach Cody Moore headed into this year believing his team had the talent to compete with the top teams in Class 5A.
The Bengals didn’t take long to introduce themselves to the state with a 48-27 win over No. 8 Red Oak in the opening game of the season.
Moore was quick to say the Red Oak win instilled confidence in his program. However, the Bengals accomplished something tonight that they set out to do last spring.
Braswell is going dancing.
The Bengals clinched the program’s first-ever playoff berth after beating Princeton 49-32 on Friday night for their fifth consecutive victory.
“Man, it’s pretty special,” Moore said. “Especially for our seniors, who started this thing as freshmen. Everybody has kept believing, and it’s been hard. To see this thing come to fruition and achieve one of our goals we set at the beginning of the year has been so fun to watch. I’m excited for the community and our entire program.”
The Bengals’ offense had a hard time moving the ball in the first half during a cold and dreary night at Jackie Hendricks Stadium. Princeton had converted 11 first downs compared to Braswell’s four. The Bengals also only totaled 24 offensive snaps in the first half to Princeton’s 43.
However, Braswell still led the Panthers 15-6 at the half thanks to an 81-yard touchdown run from Ifesimi Yessuff, a 73-yard touchdown catch by Cam Smith and a defense that held a potent Princeton offense to six points in the first half.
The Bengals scored four touchdowns of 40-plus yards on the night, which Moore said helped with momentum on the Braswell sideline.
“Those big plays were huge early on because we didn’t have a ton of snaps,” Moore said. “We just had to get a handle on how they wanted to defend us, and we adjusted to that in the second half.”
Yessuff finished the night with 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just eight rushes and averaged 21.6 yards per carry. The Bengals have rushed for 946 yards in the last three weeks.
“We had a few different packages ready to run the ball,” Moore said. “It was a nasty first half, and they were daring us to throw it down the field. We didn’t connect on a few of those, so we relied on the running game. But we figured out some things in the second half and were a lot more balanced.”
Braswell quarterback Greyson Thompson finished the night completing 8-of-17 passes for 200 yards while accounting for four total touchdowns. Wide receiver Cam Smith was a deadly weapon on the outside for the Bengals, finishing with 140 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
The Bengals return to C.H. Collins Athletic Complex next Friday for their final regular season home game against Lake Dallas.
“I’m just so proud of the way our kids fought tonight,” Moore said. “It wasn’t always pretty, but a win’s a win in district play. We’ve got some momentum right now, and we need to keep rolling.”
Braswell 49, Princeton 32
Denton Braswell
8
7
27
7
—
49
Princeton
6
0
6
20
—
32
DB — Ifesimi Yessuff 81 run (Dylan Allison pass from Tristan McClary)
PN — Jalaydon Hill 2 run (conversion failed)
DB — Cam Smith 73 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Greyson Thompson 41 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Ifesimi Yessuff 8 run (kick blocked)
PN — Kendall Johnson 52 pass from Devin Peoples (kick failed)
DB — Cam Smith 40 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Greyson Thompson 11 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
PN — Daniel Torres 44 pass from Brendon Strickland (conversion failed)
DB — Jamerion Sanford 14 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
PN — Junior Ombati 1 run (Devin Peoples pass from Brendon Strickland)
PN — Brendon Strickland 2 run (conversion failed)
DB
PN
First Downs
17
26
Rushing Yards
35-296
43-207
Passing Yards
200
274
Passing
8-19-0
19-35-1
Punts-Avg
5-36.40
4-47.50
Penalties
7-66
9-61
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
1-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DB: Ifesimi Yessuff 8-173, Greyson Thompson 5-65, Jamerion Sanford 9-52, Cameron Lara 9-10, Tristan McClary 1-9, CJ Johnson 1--4, Team Stat 2--9, PN: Jalaydon Hill 23-112, Brendon Strickland 15-58, Junior Ombati 4-25, Kendall Johnson 1-12.
Passing — DB: Greyson Thompson 8-17-0-200, Tristan McClary 0-2-0-0, PN: Brendon Strickland 18-34-1-222, Devin Peoples 1-1-0-52.
Receiving — DB: Cam Smith 4-140, Jacob Hernandez 2-40, Nick Homer 1-11, J’Kalon Carter 1-9, PN: Daniel Torres 7-146, Kendall Johnson 4-66, Ryan Parker 4-43, Noah Leonard 1-18, Devin Peoples 2-5, Cory Owens 1--4.