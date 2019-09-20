FRISCO — The Braswell offense has been nothing short of dynamic this season. The Bengals are averaging 43.5 points per game through the first four contests.
During Friday night’s road matchup with Frisco Memorial, Braswell amassed 656 yards of offense while overwhelming the Warriors in a 56-27 victory.
The win marks the first time in program history that the Bengals (2-2, 1-1 in District 7-5A) have won away from Denton.
Quarterback Greyson Thompson completed 31 of 43 passes for 377 yards and five touchdowns while spreading the ball around to eight different receivers on the night.
Standout receiver Cam Smith reeled in six catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns, the second one on a 45-yard bomb from Thompson to put the Bengals up 28-13 in the third quarter.
“I felt like we played pretty well on both sides of the ball,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said. “I thought we executed really good on offense. We talked about being explosive on offense this week and that’s what we did, but we really need to start cleaning up our penalties. That hurt us a few times.”
The Bengals also rushed for a season-high 268 yards and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. Cameron Lara led all players with 92 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Ifesimi Yessuff added 82 yards on seven carries.
Defensively, the Bengals shut down the Frisco Memorial run game. The Warriors failed to gain a single yard throughout the entire game and even had -3 rushing yards at the half.
The defensive front, led by Braylen Butler, controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the night and even pressured the Warriors’ quarterbacks to throw two interceptions in the second half.
Linebacker Chatavies Johnson and defensive back Des Bowman wound up with the first two interceptions on the season for Braswell
“Our defensive line is the strength of our defense,” Moore said. “We did some things this week that would allow them to make more plays. I thought moving them the way that we did and some of the different looks we showed really paid off for us.”
However, when Frisco Memorial quarterbacks Ethan Lollar and Charlie Flowers did get time to throw, they made the Braswell defensive backs pay.
Lollar and Flowers, who switched out almost every series, combined for 399 passing yards and four touchdowns for the Warriors (1-3, 0-2 in District 7-5A)
“We’ve got to go up and make plays on those contested balls,” Moore said of the Bengals’ secondary. “We’re not making those plays right now in the secondary. The other thing we’re not doing well right now is tackling, so a few small plays turned into bigger plays because of our inability to tackle.”
Braswell will return home next Friday to host Lucas Lovejoy, who had a bye this week, at Bronco Field.
Braswell 56, Frisco Memorial 27
Denton Braswell
14
7
21
14
—
56
Frisco Memorial
7
6
8
6
—
27
DB — Cam Smith 8 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Cameron Lara 16 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
MM — Chief Murgerson 1 run (Tanner Benson kick)
MM — Garren Huey 12 pass from Ethan Lollar (Tanner Benson kick blocked)
DB — AJ Flowers 6 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Cam Smith 45 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — J’Kalon Carter 12 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
MM — Joel Shea 13 pass from Charlie Flowers (Jackson Schoolcraft pass from Charlie Flowers)
DB — Jacob Hernandez 31 pass from Greyson Thompson (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB — Ifesimi Yessuff 54 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
MM — Jeremy Lau 35 pass from Ethan Lollar (Tanner Benson kick blocked)
DB — Tristan McClary 7 run (Arturo Ramirez kick)
DB
MM
First Downs
29
21
Rushing Yards
41-268
16-0
Passing Yards
388
399
Passing
33-47-0
31-55-2
Punts-Avg
4-41.00
7-38.29
Penalties
14-103
6-50
Fumbles-Lost
2-1
1-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DB: Cameron Lara 16-92, Ifesimi Yessuff 7-82, Jamerion Sanford 13-73, Tristan McClary 2-13, Greyson Thompson 2-8, Team Stat 1-0, MM: Garren Huey 3-3, Charlie Flowers 6-2, Rushard Brown 1-2, Chris Lagrone 2--1, Team Stat 1--2, Chief Murgerson 3--4.
Passing — DB: Greyson Thompson 31-43-0-377, Tristan McClary 2-4-0-11, MM: Ethan Lollar 16-27-1-202, Charlie Flowers 15-28-1-197.
Receiving — DB: J’Kalon Carter 12-146, Cam Smith 6-105, Jacob Hernandez 3-45, Tamarian Turner 3-35, AJ Flowers 5-34, Jaylon Banks 2-14, Deuce Bailey 1-5, Nick Homer 1-4, MM: Joel Shea 7-100, Jeremy Lau 8-98, J’Kolbe Bulock 2-66, Brock Barker 1-30, Chris Lagrone 2-27, Garren Huey 4-25, Gavin Yates 2-21, Dom Herrera 3-16, Jackson Schoolcraft 1-13, Sebastian Pesante 1-3.