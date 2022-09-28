Macy Wingard running

Braswell cross country freshman Macy Wingard competes in the Plano ISD Invitational on Aug. 13 at Russell Park in Plano. Wingard went on to win the event — one of her four victories in five meets so far this fall.

 Courtesy photo/Gary Brown

Four wins in five races and the best 5K time of any freshman in the nation epitomize Braswell cross country runner Macy Wingard’s rapid rise this fall.

Ask her before the season started, though, and Wingard was merely looking to get under 18 minutes in the event. It came as a surprise when she blew past that mark with a 17:15.30 at the Marcus Coach T Invitational on Sept. 3, finishing 7.5 seconds behind Prosper senior Shewayne Johnson to take home second place.

Wingard posing

Braswell cross country freshman Macy Wingard poses with her medal for winning the Plano ISD Invitational on Aug. 13 at Russell Park in Plano. It was Wingard’s first high school meet and is now one of her four victories in five meets so far this fall.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you