Braswell senior Kamille Gibson, a Tennessee commit, was an integral part of the Bengals' 3-1 win over Frisco Memorial Tuesday night. She racked up a double-double with a team-high 18 kills along with 11 digs in the victory.
After struggling through a 2-8 patch earlier this month, Braswell is rounding into form just in time for district play.
The Bengals have now won four of their last six matches after knocking off Frisco Heritage 3-1 on Tuesday. They controlled the first set before rallying back from a second set loss to win the last two in dominant fashion.
“We fought really hard and pushed through. We had our battles,” senior Kamille Gibson said. “We just had to figure out what they were doing, how to block them and how to play more defensively.”
Gibson, a Tennessee commit, was instrumental to Braswell’s offensive efforts all night. She racked up a team-high 18 kills and one ace while also notching 11 digs and three blocks. Caitlyn Cornell chipped in 13 kills and an ace.
Kennedi Inman and Maya Omar handled distribution with 24 and 19 assists, respectively. Omar added 12 digs while Alejandra Villa-Cochran posted a team-best 19 digs in stymying the Heritage (11-12) attack.
With the exception of Villa-Cochran, who is a junior, all of the others are part of a deep senior core hoping to help the Bengals (9-11) excel. That core has been pivotal in the team buying into a greater emphasis on defense under new coach Kristal Thornton, who Gibson said has inspired a new confidence in the team.
“Everyone’s been so adaptive and so open, because I’m a defense savvy person,” Thornton said. “They’ve been really open and have a hunger to win. They’ve soaked up everything I’ve told ‘em.”
The defensive impetus paid dividends Tuesday as well during Braswell’s rally to take the last two sets and the match.
It dominated the opening set, riding a 5-0 run to an early 7-3 lead and never looking back in a 25-15 triumph. Some second set struggles on the defensive side, though, saw the Bengals fall behind 4-0 and trail until tying at 10-all. They even took an 11-10 lead but could not sustain it for long after a 4-0 Coyotes run and dropped the set 25-20.
“I told ‘em, ‘We can’t rely on our offense,’” Thornton said. “Yes we have big hitters, but it starts with the passing and the defense. We had to go back to establishing our middle, we kind of ran away from that.
“Once we started doing that and we reestablished them, it opened everybody up across the net and kind of focused everybody back in on the game plan.”
Reemphasizing the defensive side helped Braswell quickly turn back the tide in the third set. It showed early as Villa-Cochran used her foot to keep a rally alive and improbably send a seemingly lost ball over the net. Gibson earned the point shortly after with a strong kill and the Bengals were off from there as they broke open a 10-2 edge.
Some back-and-forth through the middle part of the set was calmed by a late 6-1 Braswell run to take the set 25-16.
Early battles in the fourth left the Bengals holding a narrow 13-11 lead before they rattled off a back-breaking 9-0 run and finished off the match by taking a 25-15 final set triumph.
With just two more non-district games left before beginning district play next Friday, Braswell is building momentum from its recent form as it aims to improve on last year’s 4-8 showing in an always competitive league.
“Everything’s kind of falling into place at the right time. You don’t want to peak too soon, you want to peak at the right time,” Thornton said. “I feel like we’re in a great spot to start district [play].”
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.