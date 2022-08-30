Kamille Gibson graphic
Buy Now

Braswell senior Kamille Gibson, a Tennessee commit, was an integral part of the Bengals' 3-1 win over Frisco Memorial Tuesday night. She racked up a double-double with a team-high 18 kills along with 11 digs in the victory.

 John Fields/DRC

After struggling through a 2-8 patch earlier this month, Braswell is rounding into form just in time for district play.

The Bengals have now won four of their last six matches after knocking off Frisco Heritage 3-1 on Tuesday. They controlled the first set before rallying back from a second set loss to win the last two in dominant fashion.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you