LITTLE ELM — Braswell employed a dominant rushing attack en route to a 34-14 Friday night district-opening win against Prosper Rock Hill at Carrico Stadium.

The Bengals’ run game amassed 384 rushing yards, with the bulk coming from junior running back Moses Adelowo, who accumulated an astounding 254 yards on 28 carries, coming out to nearly first down yardage on every run at 9 yards per attempt.

