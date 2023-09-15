LITTLE ELM — Braswell employed a dominant rushing attack en route to a 34-14 Friday night district-opening win against Prosper Rock Hill at Carrico Stadium.
The Bengals’ run game amassed 384 rushing yards, with the bulk coming from junior running back Moses Adelowo, who accumulated an astounding 254 yards on 28 carries, coming out to nearly first down yardage on every run at 9 yards per attempt.
The output from the run game is even more surprising given the absence of senior running back Reymundo Izaguirre. The Bengals’ leading rusher could be seen on the sidelines in a boot and on crutches.
Braswell coach Kent Laster, however, was not shocked at what the ground game was capable of Friday night.
“We knew we had seen some glimpses of what he [Adelowo] could possibly do, and he did a great job,” Laster said.
The game did not look good early for the Bengals (2-2, 1-0 in District 5-6A) as the Blue Hawks took a 7-6 lead in the second quarter after a 35-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Tyler Miller. The Bengals were caught offside, leading Rock Hill junior quarterback Christian Lewis to throw up a deep ball on a free play.
“I am just glad our kids responded to the challenge,” Laster said.
From that point to the last few minutes of the fourth quarter, the Bengals were able to string together 21 unanswered points and effectively put the game out of reach for good.
While Adelowo led the team in rushing yards, it was senior running back Brailyn Strickland who led the team in touchdowns with two. Strickland’s second score of the night gave the Bengals the lead for good after he scampered in from six yards out.
Although the Blue Hawks were able to amass 422 yards of total offense, exceeding the Bengals’ own total, Braswell's defense was able to force key turnovers and turn in a stifling tackling display.
“There were a lot of times where there was some open field tackling, and we got it done,” Laster said.
When the game seemed to be over after senior quarterback Nicholas Johnson ran in a 7-yard touchdown, the Blue Hawks made it somewhat interesting. After getting the ball at their own 9-yard line, they were able to move it moderately before senior running back Victor Chionuma ripped off a 41-yard run to cut the score to 27-14 with 4:28 left in the game.
But after a defensive stop on fourth down, the Bengals needed only two Adelowo runs totaling 70 yards, and capped off the final touchdown with a 16-yard run by Shipp.
The victory capped off an exciting homecoming night that the program's seniors won't forget anytime soon, with a district-opening win leading them into next week's clash with perennial power Allen (2-2, 1-0).
