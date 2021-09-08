It was obvious after Braswell’s 27-23 loss to Keller last week that coach Cody Moore was frustrated by the Bengals’ lack of discipline.
After all, Braswell committed 13 penalties for 123 yards and also turned the ball over three times against the Indians.
And when the Bengals meet Sachse on Thursday night, Moore knows there is no margin for error.
“They’re good enough that we don’t need to give them anything,” Moore said. “We have to make them earn everything. We can’t lose focus and make critical mistakes and give the team an extra set of downs or whatever the case may be. We have to make sure that we’re focused.”
Sachse has been strong early this season, beating Red Oak 64-42 in a shootout last week, piling up 734 total yards of offense.
Quarterback Alex Orji was electric with 267 yards through the air and three touchdowns, adding 193 yards and two more scores on the ground.
And to add intrigue, Moore knows a little about Orji’s game given that he coached his older brother during his time at Rockwall.
“He’s going to make plays,” Moore said. “He’s a great athlete. I don’t know that you can draw up the perfect play [to stop him]. He’s still going to make a play here and there. We’ve got to be sound in our assignments. That’s going to be a big deal, because he can make you look bad most in the air and on the ground.”
Given that the Mustangs have fielded a high-octane offensive attack through the first two games, including a ground game that netted 467 yards last week, the Bengals understand they must be physical in the trenches to contain Sachse. That will especially be the case for Sachse running back Luke Keefer, who had 201 yards and three touchdowns last week.
But Braswell has done well in terms of stuffing the run this season, limiting Keller to 100 yards last week and Mesquite Horn to 45 yards in the opener.
“I hope our defensive front can do some of the things they’ve done the previous two weeks,” Moore said. “We played really well. We’ve got to certainly try to avoid the missed assignments that results in an explosive play. I think that’ll lend itself to playing good defensive.”
On the offensive side of things, the Bengals have shown flashes of potential through the early part of the season.
But they have not been without growing pains.
Quarterback Keegan Byrd had 130 yards passing and 54 rushing with three scores last week against Keller, but he also threw three interceptions.
Moore knows that cannot be a recipe for winning, especially against a defense like Sachse’s.
“We weren’t really great and our execution, but we do want to be balanced,” Moore said. “That won’t be any different this week. We just need to execute a little bit better in the passing game than we did last week.”
Braswell would still like to get back to the success it had in Week 1 against Horn running the ball — something the Bengals did not do well against Keller — but Sachse’s defense will present challenges.
The Mustangs allowed just 109 yards on the ground to Red Oak in their win last week and shut down their running backs, with the Hawks’ Moses Martindale totaling just 57 yards.
“They’re going to be hard enough to move the ball on,” Moore said. “We have to make sure we’re trying to stay as much as possible ahead of the chains and not putting ourselves in bad down distances like we did last week.”