Carrico Stadium Braswell coaching search
Carrico Stadium, named after Denton-area legend Bill Carrico, opened this fall for Braswell's first home football game of the season. Denton ISD is now searching for the program's second-ever head football coach after Cody Moore resigned earlier this month.

Denton ISD will begin interviewing candidates this week for Braswell High School's head football coach and campus athletic coordinator position, district athletic director Joey Florence confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The district has been in the market to fill the position since March 10, when longtime head coach Cody Moore resigned after eight years leading the program. Moore's departure left Denton ISD hunting for Braswell's second-ever leader of athletics.

