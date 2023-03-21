Carrico Stadium, named after Denton-area legend Bill Carrico, opened this fall for Braswell's first home football game of the season. Denton ISD is now searching for the program's second-ever head football coach after Cody Moore resigned earlier this month.
Denton ISD will begin interviewing candidates this week for Braswell High School's head football coach and campus athletic coordinator position, district athletic director Joey Florence confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
The district has been in the market to fill the position since March 10, when longtime head coach Cody Moore resigned after eight years leading the program. Moore's departure left Denton ISD hunting for Braswell's second-ever leader of athletics.
"We're reaching out to the people who have applied and setting up times with the people we'd like to interview," Florence said. "We'll be doing that the rest of the week. Hopefully we'll be able to present a candidate as soon as possible, but we haven't interviewed anybody yet."
Moore had led the program since its inception, posting a 27-45 record over seven seasons at the helm. He guided the team to its first-ever share of a district championship and first playoff win in program history during a 9-3 campaign in 2019, when Braswell was in Class 5A Division II.
The Bengals then moved up two divisions to Class 6A and missed out on a playoff berth by one game each of the next two seasons. A rough 3-7 showing this past fall kept Braswell once again short of notching its first playoff appearance in the 6A ranks.
Florence expressed gratitude for Moore's work in helping get all of Braswell's athletic programs off the ground when the school opened in 2016.
"We wish him nothing but the best, and I'm very appreciative of the job he's done," Florence said. "People don't understand how incredibly difficult starting a new athletic program is. He did a great job. We're really appreciative of the eight years that he gave us."
As for the search for Moore's replacement, Denton ISD has already progressed through several of the steps.
The hiring process begins with publishing the job posting, then receiving applications for the job and assembling a search committee. The committee is intended to represent interests from the campus itself, families within the school's zone, the athletics department and human resources.
Ultimately, the committee will settle on one candidate to present to Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson, who will then present the candidate to the district's school board. The school board will then have a meeting in which it votes on whether to approve the candidate, with its approval marking the final hurdle in making a hire.
This particular hiring process has a sense of urgency as valuable days continue passing for the new coach to get to know students and implement his own programs.
"This time of year, it's really important that we move, not so fast that we don't get the best candidate, but we have to get 'em in," Florence said. "We have to get the right guy and get them in there soon."
As it conducts the search, Florence said, the district is looking for a candidate with strong leadership and communication skills who can teach students how to win on the field, in the classroom and in life in general.
Florence is confident the district's reputation will attract the kind of candidate it desires.
"Our reputation in our athletic program has really attracted a very quality group of people," Florence said. "You never know what's going to happen when you get into the hiring process, but we're confident. We've got a great district to work in. It's a great place to be.
"We're going to get the right guy, it's just a matter of taking our time and getting it right."
Whoever that new leader ultimately ends up being will have plenty of challenges ahead. The Bengals compete in District 5-6A, which is regarded as one of the toughest districts in the state with perennial powers such as Allen and fellow Denton ISD school Guyer, among others.
Elevating Braswell to a level where it is competing well with its stout opposition is a key goal for the district moving forward.
