LITTLE ELM — It was a record-setting night Friday at Braswell High School, but not one Braswell will look back on fondly.
The Bengals surrendered the most points in school history to Trophy Club Byron Nelson, which trounced Braswell 79-20.
“You get beat 79-20, I’m not sure what you say. What could go wrong went wrong,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said.
Previously, the most points Braswell had given up in its seven-year history was in the 2020 season when it gave up 63 to Richardson Pearce in a victory.
Nelson scored on all but one offensive possession — its final drive — coming away with 11 touchdowns and a field goal.
Nelson scored on all eight of its first-half possessions: seven touchdowns and a field goal.
The Bobcats’ onslaught began early Friday, as quarterback Jake Wilson capped a seven-play drive with a 22-yard score to Draden Gorman. On Nelson’s next possession, Wilson ran in from four yards out for a 14-0 lead.
Following a quick three-and-out from Braswell, Wilson went back to work, connecting with Gavin McCurley on a screen pass for a 25-yard score and a 21-0 lead.
Braswell’s offense, led by senior quarterback Keegan Byrd, stalled following a Nelson field goal. Nelson’s offensive attack took to the ground, as Aaron Darden sprinted in from 11 yards, growing the Bobcats’ lead to 31-0.
The Bengals found the end zone halfway through the second quarter on a drive aided by numerous Nelson penalties. Jaylon Burton put the Bengals on the board with a 7-yard run, bringing Braswell to within 31-7.
Nelson took back whatever momentum Braswell had from its score, going 60 yards in two plays, with Jack Farley hauling in a 38-yard Wilson pass for a 38-7 lead.
On Braswell’s next possession, Byrd connected with Ja’Ryan Wallace for a 58-yard score, making it 38-14.
Nelson’s Darden added two late scores to give his team a 52-14 lead at the half. The Bobcats amassed 534 total yards in the first half.
The Bobcats offense kept its foot on the gas coming out of the locker room, with scores from Landon Ransom-Goelz and Darden. Nelson’s Thomas Von-Grote and Blayne Johnson added two final scores.
“They are a really good team … very well coached, and you can’t play the way we did against a team like that. Bad things are going to happen,” Moore said.
Despite the loss, Moore reminded his team that while a loss, this nondistrict game is not a deciding factor and “doesn’t mean a thing.”
“We’re 2 and 1. We lost a nondistrict game and it doesn’t get us in the playoffs and it doesn’t knock us out and everything that we want is still in front of us,” he said.
Braswell will begin its journey to the postseason next week at Prosper Rock Hill — its first District 5-6A game of the season.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff we’ve got to fix. We’ve got to coach better, we’ve got to play better,” Moore said.
