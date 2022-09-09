Braswell's Jaylon Burton
Braswell running back Jaylon Burton (6), shown during last week's game against Keller Fossil Ridge, put the Bengals on the board Friday night with a 7-yard run against Trophy Club Byron Nelson.

 Al Key/DRC

LITTLE ELM — It was a record-setting night Friday at Braswell High School, but not one Braswell will look back on fondly.

The Bengals surrendered the most points in school history to Trophy Club Byron Nelson, which trounced Braswell 79-20.

