Updated: December 8, 2021 @ 2:21 am
Braswell’s Alisa Williams (15) catches a floor-length pass for an uncontested layup during their game against Trophy Club Nelson Tuesday.
Braswell's Torie Sevier (20) blocks a shot by Trophy Club Nelson's Hannah Pinney (4) during their game at Braswell Gymnasium.
Braswell's Torie Sevier (20) blocks a shot during their game against Trophy Club Nelson on Tuesday in Aubrey.
Braswell's Torie Sevier (20) blocks a shot by Trophy Club Nelson's Hannah Pinney (4).
Braswell's Danae Crosby (5) defends Trophy Club Nelson's Denica Delaney (23).
LITTLE ELM — Having a high-major recruit is nice.
Having complementary talent is nicer.
When Louisiana State signee Alisa Williams wasn’t exhibiting her versatility in Braswell’s 58-37 home win over Trophy Club Nelson on Tuesday, the 6-foot-2 senior’s cohorts inflicted damage.
Jazmyne Jackson (11 points) was finding the cup from behind the arc and on dribble drives. Torie Sevier, a 6-4 junior forward, was a force inside (12 points).
It was a disconcerting mix for Nelson, which couldn’t match the Bengals in neither a half-court nor transition setting.
Williams had a game-high 21 points for Braswell (14-2), a program fresh off a Cowtown Tournament championship Saturday in Fort Worth.
Jackson, who is headed to NCAA Division I Grambling State, likes her team’s ability to score swiftly in the open floor.
“We get most of our points from scoring on transition, and from our bigs when they sprint down the floor,” Jackson said. “And our corners can knock shots down, but we play mostly in transition.”
Braswell coach Lisa Williams liked the defensive effort, which helped the Bengals establish a 40-19 cushion late in the third quarter.
“We wanted to limit their attempts at the rim and not give up any wide-open 3s,” Williams said.
But Chania Price, who had a team-high 13 points, hit an early 3-pointer for Nelson (7-6), which forced the Bengals into to a sluggish start.
Braswell took a 10-8 lead into the second quarter before Williams scored on back-to-back possessions to spark the Bengals, who outscored Nelson 21-8 in the frame
Slow starts and big finishes have been a theme for Braswell, which also leaned on the interior defensive efforts of 6-0 forward Darah Stewart (six points).
“That’s just something we have to overcome,” Williams said
Braswell, which features two seniors in Williams and Jackson, is still a relatively young squad, an unpleasant truth for the Bengals’ district.
“We’re very young but very talented,” Jackson said. “But [Williams and I] know how to work with the younger girls, talk with them and get some buckets.”
Braswell travels to Dallas Skyline on Friday.