Braswell coach Cody Moore said before his team’s game against Haslet Eaton this week that he wanted to see the Bengals’ offense become sharper and effective.
Moore got his wish on Friday night.
After compiling 517 yards on offense — including a strong performance from quarterback Keegan Byrd, who passed for 266 yards and five overall scores — Braswell took care of business against Eaton in a see-saw game en route to a 38-28 victory in their final tune-up before McKinney Boyd next week.
“I thought we played much better,” Moore said. “I thought Keegan had a great game. Up front we were consistent. We had some good plays made at receiver. It was just an overall good balanced, team effort. I was proud of those guys. We’ve made progress each week.”
Right out of the gate the Bengals were on top of their game with a 19-play, 81-yard drive that resulted a 27-yard touchdown pass from Byrd to Jaeden Acker up the sideline. However, the Eagles fired right back with a score of their own from running back J.B. Brown to tie the score at 7-7.
Byrd nabbed his second score of the game the next drive, ripping off a 46-yard run to get Braswell to the goal-line before he took it in himself on fourth down to regain the lead at 14-7
While the offense had been something that Moore wanted to see more consistency out of, there was little worry about a phenomenal defensive effort by the Bengals.
On the first Eaton drive, Braswell shutdown their 11-play, 67-yard drive at their 5-yard line on fourth down to keep the Eagles out of the endzone. Two Eaton possessions later, Ja’Mari Harris had the ball punched out by the Bengals.
The defensive attack for the Bengals would show its head again.
Tyler Fussell was the next victim, as he lost control of the ball on a fourth down conversion attempt on a sneak where Braswell would set up shop with a chance to increase their lead.
“Defensively I thought we played pretty good,” Moore said. “I was really proud of them. We had a lot of guys contribute that were out there playing that hadn’t necessarily played as much, so I was really proud of that.”
Both Eaton and the Bengals traded blows leading up to halftime, with Fussell taking it in himself to tie the game up. Braswell fired back with a Ja’Ryan Wallace touchdown before Harris took off for a 75-yard score for the Eagles. Wallace had nine catches for 117 yards and two scores Friday.
“There were a couple things they were doing that was giving us problems a little bit in our run game,” Moore said. “And so, we did some different things.”
Jaylon Burton was sensational on the ground despite not scoring, rushing for 186 yards on 36 carries.
Coming out of the break, Braswell hit the gas offensively. After Eaton came out with an early touchdown that made it 28-24, the Bengals quickly retook the lead with a 12-yard pass from Byrd to Wallace to make it 31-28.
To cap off the scoring, Byrd ran one in for good measure for three yards to seal the score at 38-28 late in the third quarter.
After back-to-back victories against Sachse last week and Eaton this week, Moore knows the Bengals are in a good spot.
However, that is not the most exciting part according to him.
“I feel like we’ve got so much we can improve on,” Moore said. “So, when you can beat a good team like that and can still pinpoint things that you’ve got to get better at, I’m excited about that.
“I’m excited about getting those things fixed and about our kids and coaches enjoying a win.”