ARLINGTON — In a rematch of last year's Class 6A Region I girls basketball final, No. 7-ranked Braswell came up just short of revenge as it fell 32-29 to No. 3 South Grand Prairie.
A last-second look at a potential game-tying 3-pointer for the Lady Bengals fell short as they could not quite complete a late comeback bid. The Lady Warriors also won last year's regional final meeting 47-35 to end Braswell's deepest playoff run in program history.
Assistant coach Norris Langford once again stood in for head coach Lisa Williams as she handles a family issue. He saw value in playing such a competitive game as the year progresses through district play and a potential playoff run.
"That's why we like to play in these tournaments, because it gives us that look," Langford said. "If we see them again, we'll be even more prepared because we know the intensity. Not that we didn't before, but it's something we can take from this game and know what worked and what didn't work."
The two teams squared off Thursday afternoon at Mansfield Summit High School in the quarterfinal round of the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational Tournament. With the loss, the Lady Bengals enter a four-team bracket competing for fifth place starting with a game against North Little Rock at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mansfield Timberview High.
In the low-scoring defensive battle, Yves Cox and Kennedy Evans represented Braswell's (17-4, 2-1 in district) most consistent offensive threats.
After going for 14 points in the Lady Bengals' 56-33 win over Crowley on Wednesday, Cox was once again their leading scorer with 11 in the contest. She posted all of Braswell's first seven points of the game.
Evans — an Oklahoma State pledge — chipped in 10 points herself, eight coming in the second half. Her last basket gave the Lady Bengals a 26-25 lead with 3:49 to play before a late South Grand Prairie (15-4) push won the game.
"We couldn't find a basket," Langford said of what made the difference down the stretch. "We had a couple of good looks that didn't go down, missed a couple at the rim. That's just how it goes sometimes, make or miss.
"We played great defense, but their one girl was hitting a lot of tough shots. That made the difference in the game, really."
South Grand Prairie's Taylor Barnes made her impact felt in the contest with a game-high 21 points. Fourteen of those came in the second half as she helped propel the Lady Warriors across the finish line.
In a slow-burning first quarter, Braswell fell behind 4-2 just over two minutes into the game before Cox came through with a layup and free throw to put it ahead 5-4 after a frame. The second period went back-and-forth with a late putback layup by Cox leaving the teams tied 13-all at halftime.
South Grand Prairie pulled ahead 17-13 early in the third quarter, then scored a late basket to lead 21-19 heading into the final frame. A key 3-pointer put the Lady Warriors up 30-26 with 2:22 to play, and they managed to hold onto that edge the rest of the way despite a late surge from the Lady Bengals.
As Braswell finishes up its time at the tournament, Langford wants to see his team build on improved performances before it resumes district play Tuesday night against Denton ISD rival Guyer.
"We did a much better job this game than the past two games of taking care of the ball," Langford said. "That and our defense got a lot better. We're making progress in those spots and can build off of that."
