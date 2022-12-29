Braswell's Kennedy Evans
Braswell's Kennedy Evans (4) fights for a loose ball with South Grand Prairie's Autumn Sherman (0) during their game Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mansfield Summit High School in Fort Worth, Texas.

ARLINGTON — In a rematch of last year's Class 6A Region I girls basketball final, No. 7-ranked Braswell came up just short of revenge as it fell 32-29 to No. 3 South Grand Prairie.

A last-second look at a potential game-tying 3-pointer for the Lady Bengals fell short as they could not quite complete a late comeback bid. The Lady Warriors also won last year's regional final meeting 47-35 to end Braswell's deepest playoff run in program history.

Journey Taylor
Braswell's Journey Taylor (1) drives on South Grand Prairie's Autumn Sherman (0) during their game Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mansfield Summit High School in Fort Worth, Texas.

