Needing a win in its regular season finale to guarantee a playoff berth, Braswell began with a strong start only to see Allen rip off 31 straight first half points on the way to a 59-35 win.
As it had done all season, Braswell (5-5, 2-4 in District 5-6A) won the toss and elected to receive to get the early momentum. And it worked, though they needed a couple conversions on fourth down to keep the drive alive.
On what looked to be a scramble, Tristan McClary located Jaylon Banks in the corner of the endzone for a 13-yard touchdown pass and Braswell had the early lead it wanted.
The defense stood stall, bent a little but didn’t break and forced Allen to settle for a field goal.
From there, it was all Allen (8-0, 6-0) as the fourth-ranked 6A team in the state rattled off 28 more points in the first half before a late second quarter touchdown stopped the proverbial bleeding.
Going in, Braswell knew it would be a tough task stopping a team that had won 82 straight regular season games and was looking for its eighth straight undefeated regular season.
Allen’s offense found its rhythm on its second drive, grabbing the lead it would not give up with an 8-yard touchdown pass from General Booty to Jordan Johnson.
Braswell could not match Allen stride for stride as it failed to convert four fourth down tries after that first drive, which resulted two quick Allen scores.
Braswell went into the half down 31-14 despite outgaining Allen offensively, producing 20 first downs and forcing three takeaways.
To open the second half, Allen brought in its second-string quarterback, Jake Wolff, who immediately connected with Blaine Green for a 75-yard touchdown — his second of his three on the night — to make it a three-score game again, which is where Allen would keep Braswell the rest of the night.
McClary finished the night with four total touchdowns — 3 passing and 1 rushing — to lead Braswell. He also threw for 339 yards, though he needed 43 attempts and only completed 55% of those.
All hope is not lost for Braswell, though. Despite a 2-4 district record, it is not out of the playoff picture. Everything comes down to what happens Friday night with Prosper and McKinney Boyd.
If Boyd wins, Braswell is in the playoffs and would meet Flower Mound Marcus in the bi-district round next week. If Prosper wins, then Braswell is out.