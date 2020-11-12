There are three weeks left in the regular season, and for the second time in three weeks, Braswell is looking for a bounce back win following a loss of 30 points or more.
Enter the matchup against McKinney (3-3, 0-2) on Friday night, which pits two teams potentially vying for the fourth and final playoff spot, and you’ve got a highly important game on the calendar.
“It’s important for us to bounce back,” Braswell coach Cody More said.
Moore has already seen his team do just that twice already this season.
After a 19-point loss to Rockwall to open the year, Braswell went on the road and won in dramatic fashion over Keller. After a district-opening loss to McKinney Boyd, the Bengals dominated Little Elm to the tune of a 41-point victory.
“We’re [feeling] good,” Moore said of his team this week after the Guyer setback. “We were obviously disappointed, but we’re ready to move on to the next game.”
As it stands entering Week 8 of the season, Braswell sits in fifth place with a 1-2 district record, a half-game behind McKinney Boyd in fourth and a half-game up on McKinney in six. With tough games left against ranked teams — No. 16 Prosper and No. 4 Allen — Friday’s game looks like a must-win.
Against McKinney, Moore said he expects another tough matchup for his team along the offensive line. Twice this season, McKinney’s defense has held opponents to less than 20 yards on the ground. And after having its run game rendered ineffective against Guyer, Moore knows it’s crucial to get back to being balanced as a team.
That balance does not mean having a 50-50 split on offense between running and passing, but is more about “being balanced in the what the game calls for.”
For Braswell, that means being effective in the run game — something Guyer took away last week — and matching the opponent’s physicality on both sides of the ball.
In Moore’s eyes, Friday’s game presents another opportunity for his team to show its continued ability to bounce back, a characteristic he’s instilled in the Braswell teams since he took over the program in 2015.
“It’s important … it’s a game we dang sure need to play well in,” Moore said. “And I think we will.”