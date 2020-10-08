RICHARDSON — Wild doesn’t begin to describe the night Braswell had Thursday against Richardson Pearce.
What looked like a certain rout early on turned into a wildly entertaining finish, after which coach Cody Moore was simply at a loss for words but thankful for the 69-63 win.
“I’m just glad we won,” Moore said with a chuckle after the game. “I don’t even know how to describe it, but all that matters is getting the win.”
Early in the second quarter, Braswell (2-1) held a 35-7 lead and the question became how big the win would be when the game reached the final buzzer. Instead, Pearce (0-3) got its offense clicking in the second quarter and the teams traded scores with Braswell leading 49-28.
Braswell even extended the lead by the end of the third quarter at 62-35, despite both teams opening the second half in a sloppy manner compared to the first half.
With 12 minutes to go, Pearce launched an incredible comeback bid as it chipped away at Braswell’s lead throughout the fourth. Whether it was big plays, including a one-play, 75-yard touchdown drive or an interception, Pearce completely turned the tables.
A 27-point lead was whittled down all the way to six with just over two minutes left to play and Pearce looking to take the late lead.
The win wasn’t secured until Tamarian Turner intercepted a pass at the Braswell 5-yard line — Braswell’s second takeaway of the night.
“It was a lesson learned on my part,” Moore said. “We took the foot off the gas and they didn’t.”
Cam Smith had a big game for the Bengals, starting the game with a 52-yard kickoff return to set Braswell up in Pearce territory. Four plays later, Tristan McClary found Smith for the game’s first score. Moore even noticed how well Smith played, especially after having the ball in his hands.
“I was just feeling good,” Smith said. “I want to thank God we got the win out there tonight.”
Smith finished with eight catches for 199 yards and three scores. McClary, despite his two interceptions, had a solid performance as well with 370 total yards and seven total touchdowns.
Braswell 69, Richardson Pearce 63
Braswell
28
21
13
7
—
69
Richardson Pearce
7
21
7
28
—
63
SCORING SUMMARY
DB — Cam Smith 15 pass from Tristan McClary (Jaeden Morrison kick)
RP — Oliver Crawford 3 pass from Burke Wahlberg (Kristian Montalvan kick)
DB — Tristan McClary 4 run (Jaeden Morrison kick)
DB — Jamerion Sanford 14 run (Jaeden Morrison kick)
DB — Cam Smith 56 puntReturn (Dongju Shin kick)
RP — Chris Courrege 14 pass from Burke Wahlberg (Kristian Montalvan kick)
DB — Cam Smith 24 pass from Tristan McClary (Dongju Shin kick)
RP — Burke Wahlberg 1 run (Kristian Montalvan kick)
DB — De’Auvion Gafford 25 run (Dongju Shin kick)
DB — Jaylon Banks 24 pass from Tristan McClary (Dongju Shin kick)
RP — Dylan Adams 7 pass from Burke Wahlberg (Kristian Montalvan kick)
DB — Cam Smith 32 pass from Tristan McClary (pass failed)
RP — Dylan Adams 15 pass from Burke Wahlberg (Kristian Montalvan kick)
DB — Tristan McClary 2 run (Jaeden Morrison kick)
RP — Jack Livingstone 53 pass from Burke Wahlberg (Kristian Montalvan kick)
RP — Oliver Crawford 8 pass from Burke Wahlberg (Kristian Montalvan kick)
DB — Tristan McClary 2 run (Dongju Shin kick)
RP — Parker Livingstone 9 pass from Hayden Hawthorne (Kristian Montalvan kick)
RP — Jack Livingstone 73 pass from Burke Wahlberg (Kristian Montalvan kick)
TEAM STATS
DB
RP
First Downs
29
38
Rushing Yards
44-282
31-119
Passing Yards
353
595
Passing
21-38-0
36-63-0
Punts-Avg
4-32.8
7-33.7
Penalties
11-92
10-67
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
1-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DB: Jamerion Sanford 8-93, Tristan McClary 8-43, JK Carter 1--3, De’Auvion Gafford 17-128, Jaeden Acker 1-0, John Farris 5-9, Kelby Trevino 4-12 RP: Burke Wahlberg 5-10, Anthony Bohling 19-78, Alex Weiss 7-31
Passing — DB: Tristan McClary 19-34-2-327, Milton Cerda 2-4-0-26 RP: Burke Wahlberg 29-50-2-509, Hayden Hawthorne 7-13-0-86
Receiving — DB: Cam Smith 8-199, JK Carter 5-42, Jacob Hernandez 1-13, Jaylon Banks 4-40, Jaeden Acker 2-38, Marcell Wilson 1-21 RP: Jack Livingstone 9-283, Anthony Bohling 5-37, Oliver Crawford 7-83, Dylan Adams 8-116, Chris Courrege 2-25, Cormac Boylan 3-40, Parker Livingstone 1-9