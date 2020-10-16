FORT WORTH — What started out as a track meet in the first half ended as a defensive struggle in the second half as Braswell gutted out a 44-37 win on the road over Northwest Eaton.
Through three games this season, the passing game had carried the offense for Braswell (3-1), with senior quarterback Tristan McClary leading Class 6A area schools in passing yards.
Friday night was a different story as the ground attack led the way to the tune of 318 yards and four rushing touchdowns — none bigger than De’Auvion Gafford’s 75-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to give Braswell the lead again for the third and final time.
“I thought the key to the game was for us to run the ball,” coach Cody Moore said.
The game started auspiciously for Braswell as the third play of the game ended up in the hands of Eaton’s Kalil Girault and returned for a touchdown 47 seconds in.
“I knew that it was going to be a tough game,” Moore said. “It was just a great win on the road against another quality opponent.”
That did not deter the Braswell offense, which marched right down the field to tie the score and then take the lead on its next possession on the way to 20 straight points. Still, two of those scoring drives ended in Dongju Shin field goals despite getting deep into Eaton territory.
Eaton (2-2) found its rhythm in the second quarter and closed the half with a touchdown and make it a one-score game despite being nearly two-to-one and giving up 21 first downs.
Out of the halftime break, Eaton picked up right where it left off the first half and scored to regain the lead. Two possessions later, Braswell regained a one-point lead on Shin’s third field goal of the game.
Braswell ends the predistrict slate on a three-game win streak — all on the road — and all being one-possession games.