LITTLE ELM — There was a distinct feeling in the gym at Braswell High School that the Lady Bengals were on their A-game Tuesday night.
They were intense, focused and had a look in their eye that signaled they were on a mission.
And were they ever.
In their final nondistrict game before they open against McKinney Boyd on Friday, Braswell took it to West Mesquite in a three-set sweep (25-6, 25-8, 25-2) behind an aggressive approach that is quickly becoming the identity of the team under new Braswell coach Timmi Blackshear.
“I don’t want to take it away from them,” Blackshear said. “That is a lot of their identity even before I got here. But we have been focusing a lot on just quickening our tempo, quickening our offense and taking advantage of those opportunities.”
The Lady Bengals were in complete command on the offensive front from the beginning and never relinquished it, using a 14-kill performance from Kamille Gibson and an eight-kill, two-ace night from Caitlyn Cornell to hold down the Lady Wranglers.
But it was not just Gibson and Cornell who led the Lady Bengals’ offensive attack. Braswell used a slew of players who contributed to their resounding victory.
Najah Harris was one of many Braswell players who found success against a struggling West Mesquite squad, firing off nine aces and three kills. Maya Omar had a whopping 30 assists to set up the scoring bonanza.
Defensively, Braswell suffocated West Mesquite by allowing no more than eight kills by the Lady Wranglers’ offense in any of the three sets.
“I saw us being able to stay focused throughout all three sets,” Blackshear said. “The consistency that I’ve been wanting to see throughout preseason, I saw that tonight come together. And then also just minimizing unforced errors. That’s been kind of our Achilles’ heel throughout preseason.”
And despite the resounding win over West Mesquite, that does not yet mean Braswell is a finished product.
Or at least, that is the mindset this Braswell team exudes.
“I’ve been just really wanting to see a lot of that consistency and minimizing unforced errors,” Blackshear said. “We are going to have to fine-tune our timing and our communication as far as our offense goes. [We need to] make sure that we are moving the ball around moving our hitters around. And again, creating those ... one-on-one situations.”
Blackshear and the Lady Bengals know what type of district competition lies ahead for them in the coming weeks, with the likes of Prosper and Allen waiting in the distance.
“We know that we don’t have the easiest district — or it’s not going to be a walk in the park,” Blackshear said. “Nothing is going to be given to us. We know that we’re going to have to be aggressive. We’re going to have to fight for every win that we get.”