One of the best baseball prospects to come through Denton in years doesn’t have big plans for Sunday night, when his future will be determined.
Jayson Jones will kick back at home with friends and family and see what transpires in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft beginning at 6 p.m.
The Braswell shortstop can’t go wrong. Draft evaluators have Jones ranked among the top 200 prospects. He could be selected in the first two rounds that take place Sunday night or on Monday when the draft picks back up.
If he isn’t satisfied with where he’s taken, Jones will head to Arkansas, one of the top college baseball programs in the country.
“I’m excited for whatever happens next, whether it’s at Arkansas or in the minor leagues,” Jones said this week. “It depends on what happens in the draft. I love Arkansas and its program. It’s an amazing opportunity. I also have dreams and goals in mind and that is to make it to the majors. I’m in a great space right now.”
Jones is one of two Denton-area players who are considered elite draft prospects this year. Texas A&M pitcher Micah Dallas, an Aubrey native who was home-schooled, could also be selected in the first few rounds.
Dallas went 7-3 for the Aggies this season and was the winning pitcher in their victory over rival Texas in the College World Series. He is rated No. 340 among draft-eligible players by Baseball America.
Dallas has been on the radar of MLB teams for years. He pitched at Texas Tech for three seasons before transferring.
Jones emerged as a prospect over the last few years while playing with the Arkansas Sticks and Dallas Tigers, two elite summer teams. He won the home run derby at the Baseball Factory All-America Game in September and is considered one of the best power hitters in the draft.
He backed up his performance over the summer by hitting .397 this season for Braswell.
“A physical right-handed hitter, Jones can crush balls thanks to his combination of bat speed, strength and a grip-it-and-rip-it mentality,” is how MLB.com’s scouting report described him.
Those skills could help Jones carry on an impressive family athletic legacy.
Jones’ father, Tim, played at Texas-Pan American before being drafted by the Detroit Tigers. He later played in the New York Yankees’ minor league system.
Jones’ mother, Kim, played basketball at Pan American. Jones’ brother, Jordan, pitches for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
“There’s a culture around the house,” Jones said. “We push each other, are highly competitive and are also there to help each other out.
“My brother knows how hard Division I baseball is. My dad was drafted and knows what the minors are like, and my mom also knows the Division I side of sports. It’s an amazing dynamic.”
Jones credits his growth as a player largely to his father.
“My dad has been huge,” Jones said. “He’s my hitting coach and go-to for anything. If I’m feeling uncomfortable with my swing or I want to field ground balls, he’s there for me. He’s been pushing me since I was 11 in the sport.”
All that work has put Jones in line to join the list of standout Denton-area players who have been selected in the draft, including former Ryan standouts Austin Jackson and Javy Guerra.
Jackson was an eighth-round pick in the 2005 draft, finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2010 and was considered an elite defensive outfielder during his nine-year career. He hit .273 while posting 1,145 career hits.
Guerra has enjoyed a long career as a relief pitcher and has 33 saves and 11 wins in the majors. He made his MLB debut in 2011 and last pitched in the majors for the Washington Nationals in 2021.
“I take a lot of pride in being recognized as one of the top players to come through the Denton area,” Jones said. “It’s an honor and a blessing.
“I remember watching Austin when I was a little kid.”
Jackson never played in college. Jones is looking forward to that opportunity, depending on what happens in the draft.
“I have admired that program since I watched the College World Series at 13,” Jones said of Arkansas. “The facilities are off the chain, and they have the best fans in the country. Their program is at the top of the SEC every year.
“I look forward to being a part of it or supporting it. I will always be a Razorback.”
Jones will find out sometime this week where he’s headed. He’s looking forward to that moment.
“I’m taking it one step at a time and am enjoying time with family at home,” Jones said. “I’m excited for whatever happens next.”