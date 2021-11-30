LITTLE ELM — If Tuesday night is any indication of what the season will look like for the Braswell Bengals, they will be just fine. After all, if the Bengals keep the defensive prowess they displayed, then they will be in excellent shape.
That was the story of the night for Braswell in their non-district meeting with Rockwall-Heath at home in a blowout win, as the Bengals notched a 59-29 victory.
“We’ve had spurts against good teams where we put together a good half and then we let some things slip away,” Braswell coach Nick Sekeres said. “[Rockwall-Heath] lives by the three-point shot. So, we really wanted to focus on every close out and having a real high hand and closing out with urgency. It’s something we’ve done good at times. But to do it for a complete game, I was really pleased.”
That defense helped carry the Bengals and suffocate a Hawks’ offense that never found any sustainable success.
Braswell jumped out to a lead in the first quarter and never looked back. After wrapping up the initial quarter with a 15-2 advantage, which was led by Jaiden Blaylock with eight points, including two three-pointers, the Bengals fired right back with another 12 points in the second quarter to carry a 27-8 lead into the half.
On the night, Blaylock racked up 26 points. Though the score at the break would have indicated that Braswell was firing on all cylinders, they would only pick up the pace in the second half, and certainly in the third quarter.
The Bengals put up 20 points in the third quarter and were able to stretch their lead to 30 points despite Rockwall-Heath finding a bit of momentum on the offensive side. But it would be a moot point.
“I think one thing that set that up, there is just our court vision,” Sekeres said. “We had a really efficient game with 59 points. The possessions in that game, were probably in the low 50s. So, whenever you’re scoring more points than possessions, it’s an efficient ballgame.
“With what [Rockwall-Heath] was doing defensively with quick changes and trying to get to a third side of the court in the first 10 seconds of a possession, that’s moving their help side. They were kind of back and forth between their zone look in their man looks.”
Malachi Okunbor was a weapon from three-point range, knocking down four of them to end the winning effort with 14 points.
With less than 10 games under their belt so far this season, the Bengals and Sekeres know that there is a long way to go before the season’s end. Then again, after a win like Tuesday night’s, Braswell feels that they have made progress with a team that is younger compared to past seasons.
“It’s such a long year and today was a big step in the right direction … Because of the completeness of the game,” Sekeres said. “And our district is good. So, we know the challenges that are ahead. It’s going to get harder, and to compete against the teams in our district this year, we can’t have lapses. That’s been such a focus for us.”
In Sekeres’ mind, Tuesday’s victory encapsulated the attitude and physicality that he wants Braswell to play with this season. No doubt, the Bengals did just that.
“We have a bit of an inexperienced group compared to last year,” Sekeres said. “That felt like a Braswell basketball game and what we’ve been doing the last couple years. So, it was encouraging to see.”