THE COLONY — As any coach will tell you, basketball is a game of runs. Coaches expect its own team as well as the opponent to make a run or two in a game.
It’s inevitable, and it certainly was the case in Braswell’s 70-55 win over Lewisville in the Class 6A Region I bi-district matchup.
The game started simple enough with Lewisville (16-11) scoring the game’s first point before five straight points by RJ Jones gave Braswell (21-7) a lead it would not give up the rest of the way.
With senior Cam Smith leading the charge with steals, rebounds, assists and breaking the Lewisville trap, Braswell held a decent 14-7 lead after the first quarter.
From there, though, the Bengals simply switched into a different gear as they scored the second quarter’s first 13 points to go up 27-7 and eventually led 35-14 midway through the frame.
Then the Lewisville offense found its rhythm toward the end of the first half coupled with Braswell turnovers and missed shots.
What seemed to be a blowout in the making had turned on a dime, and the Bengals were down to a 10-point lead by halftime.
“I was happy with the way we handled it,” Braswell coach Nick Sekeres said after the game. “When [Lewisville] made their run, it was bucket-turnover-bucket, but our guys handled it well.”
For Sekeres, the way the game unfolded was nothing new to him or his team. Seemingly every game this year had come down to a difference of just a few possessions.
“Even though it felt like a massive momentum shift, it didn’t waver our kids,” he added.
The second half started much like the second quarter as Braswell scored the first seven points to go up 42-25. Bradley Russell, who finished with 14 points, opened the frame with a 3-pointer followed by back-to-back buckets by Jalen Craddock and Jones.
But back came Lewisville. After that quick 7-0 run, Lewisville responded by outscoring Braswell 25-11. A quick score to open the fourth quarter by Lewisville brought the game to within one point.
Jones, who finished with a team-high 21 points and scored 16 of them in the second half, said turnovers and Lewisville’s ability to get points in transition really turned the game around.
With the game in the balance, Jones said he and his teammates simply “had to tighten up on defense and go up and get the boards.”
And it worked. Braswell was able to pull away in the fourth with a run of its own thanks to its defense and some clutch shots. The win puts the Bengals back in the same spot where they ended their season last year — the area round.
Braswell’s next opponent will be either Richardson Pearce or state-ranked South Grand Prairie, which is the only team that has not lost a game this season.
Sekeres said the tentative date for that game is probably Wednesday.