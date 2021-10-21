With the playoffs just around the bend for many teams in Texas and that many more making a push to find their way in, every game, every play and every snap is crucial with the cool autumn air settling in across the state.
You could certainly put Braswell into the category of “peaking at the right time,” with just three weeks to go in the season. The Bengals have every opportunity to keep their momentum going against district foe Prosper on Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
“It's a big game for us, and that is about positioning ourselves to play in a game like this,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said. “It's good opportunity for us. If we can win, we greatly increase our playoff chances. ... But we're focused on Prosper and what we need to do during the week to practice well and play well on Friday.”
These squads matched up last year in Prosper for a game that the Bengals were able to control and take handedly by a 41-24 score thanks to a shutdown defensive effort in the second half.
This year, the Eagles will have to contend with an explosive Braswell offense that has averaged nearly 39 points a game this season led by the trio of Jaylon Burton, Ja’Ryan Wallace and Keegan Byrd.
In last week’s 49-14 rout of McKinney, those three helped the Bengals to 512 yards of offense, with Byrd having perhaps his best game of the season by tossing for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Those four scores from Byrd all went to Wallace, who had his best game of the season with 232 receiving yards.
Burton, who has been sensational in the Braswell backfield all season, had a strong 167 yards on the ground and two scores. Moore was vocal about the potential he saw in his young skill players at the beginning of the year, and now he and the Bengals are seeing just that.
“Keegan has been playing better and better each week,” Moore said. “We were challenging him to be a good decision maker and we put a lot on his plate lately. It obviously isn’t something that he can't handle, and his decision making is good right now.”
Wallace has "so much ability from a height and weight standpoint that he should be difficult to cover one on one," Moore said. "He’s made some great plays and some big plays for us too that we hadn't really had up until this point.”
The Eagles are coming off a bye week. Their last game was against McKinney as well, where they took a 31-14 win. Harrison Rosar passed for 238 yards and three scores, and four Eagles found the end zone in that game.
Prosper’s ability to spread the ball around will certainly present a challenge for a Bengals defense that has rounded into shape over the last several weeks.
“They're consistent,” Moore said of Prosper. “They were consistent last year, and they're balanced. It's going to be a challenge because of the diversity in their offense. They’re in multiple formations, they use motion, and they do a good job of getting the ball to their play-makers.”
However, a Prosper defense that has surrendered 25 points a game will be waiting for Braswell.
“I think they can make you look really bad,” Moore said of the Prosper defense. “It's the way they play in their style of defense. The biggest thing for us is to be prepared through all the different looks that they give you. They have a good plan for all the looks that they're going to get and all the blitzes that you get. They're obviously really good.”
“We want to peak at the right time on both sides of the ball, and right now is when we need to be playing our best. And I think we're close.”