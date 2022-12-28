Yves Cox graphic
Braswell forward Yves Cox poured in 14 points in the Lady Bengals' 56-33 win over Crowley Wednesday at Mansfield Summit High during the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational Tournament.

 John Fields/DRC

ARLINGTON — The Braswell girls basketball team made a slow start a distant memory as it blew out Crowley 56-33 Wednesday at Mansfield Summit High School.

Playing their first contest of the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational Tournament, the Class 6A No. 7-ranked Lady Bengals (15-3) rallied from scoring just two points in the first quarter to knock off the Lady Eagles (11-7).

