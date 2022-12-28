ARLINGTON — The Braswell girls basketball team made a slow start a distant memory as it blew out Crowley 56-33 Wednesday at Mansfield Summit High School.
Playing their first contest of the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational Tournament, the Class 6A No. 7-ranked Lady Bengals (15-3) rallied from scoring just two points in the first quarter to knock off the Lady Eagles (11-7).
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Braswell's victory below.
Game summary
A slow start to the contest saw Braswell's offense sputter in falling behind 7-2 after a quarter with no made field goals. It found some life in the second quarter, winning it 18-2 to take a 20-9 lead into the half.
Braswell assistant coach Norris Langford stood in for head coach Lisa Williams as she dealt with a family issue. He attributed the second-quarter surge to the team scoring several baskets down low.
"Pounding the ball inside, seeing the ball go in a little bit," Langford said. "That opened up everything on the outside for us. If we can play to our strengths, it makes the game a whole lot easier for us. We had the size advantage, so we wanted to make sure we exploited those matchups."
The Lady Bengals stayed hot with 21 more points in the third quarter to lead 41-22 heading into the final period. They coasted to the finish line from there in keeping Crowley at arm's length the rest of the way.
Standout players
Yves Cox led Braswell's scoring effort with 14 points, including eight in the second half. She was the Lady Bengals' most consistent source of offense on the day as they made the most of her size down low.
Torie Sevier and Makayla Vation chipped in eight points apiece. Darabasi Itata had seven points while Kennedy Evans and DaNae Crosby contributed six points each.
"Just trying to stay positive, keep a good energy for my team," Cox said of what helped her get going offensively. "High-low is a big part of it. We were doing that a bit more, and I feel like it helped.
"My expectation is to hopefully win the rest of our games and continue to get work in."
What's next?
The Lady Bengals continue their run at defending their tournament title Wednesday evening when they play No. 20 Mansfield Legacy (16-3) at 6 p.m. The winner will play again at 12 p.m. Thursday, while the loser plays at 9 a.m. Thursday in the first of a minimum of two more games for both teams.
"Trying to cause a little bit of chaos with turnovers, getting in transition a little bit more," Langford said of where the team needs to improve. "Doing a little bit better guarding the ball, but still busting them down inside, especially with our bigs."
