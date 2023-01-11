LITTLE ELM — Tensions ran high Tuesday night in the Braswell High gymnasium as the Bengals pulled off an improbable 60-57 double-overtime victory over nearby rival Little Elm.
Braswell trailed by 14 points at halftime, needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jared Jordan to force overtime and two late Jacori Jones free throws to reach a second overtime. Still, the Bengals found a way to finally tilt the nail-biter their way and earn a victory in front of a raucous crowd.
"We've played these guys so many times over the last couple of years, and the fans really get into this one," Braswell coach Nick Sekeres said. "We've had a lot of really close battles against these guys.
"To be able to pull it off — it was one we needed."
The victory got Braswell (14-10, 1-3) its first triumph of District 5-6A play in knocking off the Lobos (12-12, 1-3), snapping its early skid at an opportune time in the season.
Game summary
A slow start in the first quarter saw Braswell fall behind 11-0 and trail 16-5 after eight minutes of play. Little Elm expanded that lead to 28-14 by halftime in a back-and-forth second period.
The Bengals found new life coming out of the break, starting the third quarter on a 7-0 run and winning the frame 15-4 to trail by just three heading into the fourth quarter.
Malachi Okunbor came through with 15 second-half points, including seven in a fourth quarter that saw Braswell take its first lead of the game with less than 4:30 left in regulation.
Little Elm regained the lead, though, holding a three-point edge with 8.1 seconds to play before forward Dilan Lewis secured an offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to Jordan for his clutch 3 to force overtime.
Braswell then rallied from a four-point deficit late in the first overtime period on free throws by Okunbor and James. Lewis delivered with a crucial and-one layup to put the Bengals up 56-54 with 1:20 left in the second extra period, a lead they held the rest of the way.
Lewis' free throw after finishing through the contact was a pivotal moment for the post, having made just 1 of his first 5 free throw attempts heading into the key foul shot. He rose to the occasion, though, and sunk the one that mattered most.
"Really it was just to knock down the free throw, because the rest of the game I wasn't knocking down my free throws," Lewis said. "I was really just focused on the free throw. I had confidence that if I missed, my big was going to get the rebound."
Standout players
Okunbor led all scorers with 24 points, including 19 from the third quarter onward. Lewis chipped in 10 points, six in the two overtimes, while Jones added 10 more. Joshua Jackson notched seven points himself.
Key performances all around defined a night where Braswell had many heroes.
"Jared hitting that 3, and Dilan having the presence of mind to pull down that rebound and kick it out for the 3," Sekeres said. "Then Malachi Okunbor had an unbelievable second half offensively. Those are the obvious heroes.
"We had guys come in off the bench when we were down 11-0, and they didn't flip things right away, but they played hard and kept it close. They did their job. We had the obvious heroes and then some unsung heroes in there, too, that weren't so obvious. All the way around, it was really good stuff."
What's next?
The Bengals continue district play Friday at Prosper Rock Hill (13-7, 2-2) with tipoff set for 7:15 p.m. Braswell will look to build on its first 5-6A win of the campaign in its matchup with the Blue Hawks.
"I can't say enough about the players, the coaches, the talent in the district," Sekeres said. "Whenever you're in a district that has whatever the bottom ends up being that strong, you just have to get on the board. Hopefully we use that for some momentum and we go into these next few games and learn from what we did today."
