Joshua Jackson
Braswell's Joshua Jackson (33) goes up for a shot against Little Elm's Kellen Tasby (10) during their game Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Braswell High in Little Elm, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

LITTLE ELM — Tensions ran high Tuesday night in the Braswell High gymnasium as the Bengals pulled off an improbable 60-57 double-overtime victory over nearby rival Little Elm.

Braswell trailed by 14 points at halftime, needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jared Jordan to force overtime and two late Jacori Jones free throws to reach a second overtime. Still, the Bengals found a way to finally tilt the nail-biter their way and earn a victory in front of a raucous crowd.

Dilan Lewis
Braswell's Dilan Lewis (42) blocks a shot by Little Elm's Riki Adams (11) during their game Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Braswell High in Little Elm, Texas.
Malachi Okunbor
Braswell's Malachi Okunbor (22) grabs a rebound over against Little Elm's Chris Prather (3) during their game Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Braswell High in Little Elm, Texas.

