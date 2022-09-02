LITTLE ELM — In its first game at the new Carrico Stadium, Braswell put on a performance that surely would have pleased Bill Carrico, a standout offensive lineman in his playing days at North Texas.
The Bengals dominated in the trenches to rattle off 173 rushing yards and five scores on the ground in a 48-21 win over Keller Fossil Ridge. Running back Jaylon Burton led the way with 10 carries for 161 rushing yards and four touchdowns while quarterback Keegan Byrd chipped in the fifth rushing score.
"[Carrico] and I had a chance to visit a little bit before he passed, right when I got the job," coach Cody Moore said. "Getting to know him, I know he would be proud of the style of play tonight."
It was a special occasion for the Denton community in honoring Carrico, a local legend who helped shape the city for more than three decades before his death in 2016, the year Braswell High opened and Moore became the program's first coach.
Carrico helped the Mean Green win back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference titles in his playing days, later serving as an assistant coach for the Denton High football team and administrator in Denton ISD.
Although Braswell ended up controlling Friday's game, a slow start and some costly penalties had the Bengals staring at an early deficit.
After a 36-yard completion from Byrd to wide receiver Ja'Ryan Wallace on the first play from scrimmage, the Bengals' drive quickly stalled out. Fossil Ridge marched down the field on a lengthy 86-yard drive to score the game's first points and tacked on a two-point conversion.
Braswell quickly answered as Burton broke off a 27-yard touchdown run before an extra point made it 8-7. Andrew Grissom intercepted a pass on the Panthers' ensuing drive, but the Bengals went three-and-out.
Fossil Ridge found a wide open wide receiver for a 27-yard touchdown pass to extend its lead, but Braswell again found a quick answer as Burton broke away for a 49-yard score on the third play of the next drive.
Those two scores quickly set the tone for Braswell's dominance in the trenches.
"It feels good to open the place up like this with a win," Burton said. "The front was blocking very well. We won the trenches battle, then we ended up taking over the game."
An interception by linebacker Jacob Kabbah set the Bengals up to score again, this time with Byrd finding Dylan Smith for a 40-yard touchdown pass to lead 20-15 after a failed two-point conversion try. A third interception in the half courtesy of Smith set Burton up for his third touchdown from six yards out.
Braswell came out hot for the second half, forcing a three-and-out defensively before blocking the ensuing punt. Burton scored his fourth touchdown two plays later from two yards out to put the Bengals up 34-15.
Then Burton broke off a 49-yard run on Braswell's next drive and Byrd polished off the drive with a 7-yard rushing touchdown. The Bengals scored once again 29 seconds later after Smith nabbed his second interception and Elijah Scruggs hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass.
Fossil Ridge tacked on a garbage time touchdown on an 18-yard run late in the third quarter to set the final margin.
Out to a 2-0 start after a 45-20 road win over Haslet Eaton last week, Braswell faces Trophy Club Byron Nelson next week in what looks to be the Bengals' toughest test yet. The Bobcats are 2-0 on the season after knocking off Braswell's district mate McKinney Boyd 31-0 Thursday night.
"Any win in 6A in the metroplex is a good one," Moore said. "We know there's a lot of stuff to get fixed and we'll try to do that next week. We're going to need to because they're really good."