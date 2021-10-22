At the beginning of the week Braswell coach Cody Moore felt that his squad was close to hitting their stride. After all, the trio of Keegan Byrd, Jaylon Burton and Ja’Ryan Wallace had put up strong offensive numbers in the previous weeks.
However, Moore also said the Prosper defense can “make you look really bad.”
That Eagles defense showed up on Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in a big way, as the Bengals were silenced in a deflating 38-17 loss with playoff implications on the line.
“They played really well,” Moore said of Prosper. “They do a really good job defensively and they did a really good job tonight. And we didn't play so well. We played well last week. I don’t really feel like we backed that up with a very good performance. That's the way it goes.”
For much of the first quarter, both Prosper and Braswell traded punts with one another, including for five of the first six drives, before the former found the endzone with Aaron Coleman striking for a 52-yard touchdown.
Braswell responded with a 10-play, 82-yard drive of their own that was highlighted by a 29-yard run by Kerry Lacy. Unfortunately, the Bengals could only come away with a 30-yard field goal to make it 7-3.
From there, things got away from Braswell.
Prosper scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the second quarter, with Eagles’ quarterback Harrison Rosar hitting Tyler Bailey for a 63-yard score. Rosar followed up with a simple screen pass to Houston Hawkins that was turned into a 91-yard score that gave Prosper a 21-3 advantage.
Rosar was sensational with 377 yards through the air and four touchdowns and led the Eagles to 579 total yards of offense.
“They ran the ball really well,” Moore said. “And I think that kind of set up some of the big plays they had in the passing game. I'll have to watch it and see, but that's what it looked like live. They played well up front. I think they motioned and did some things formationally that created some big plays. So … credit to them.”
Offensively for the Bengals, things broke down towards the end of the first half. Prior to that Hawkins’ touchdown for Prosper, Ja’Ryan Wallace had a wide-open pass — that would have been a touchdown for Braswell — fall through his hands.
Two of the next three drives for the Bengals ended prematurely with a Keegan Byrd interception. Though the third drive was a strong 19-play, 87-yards that had Braswell set up nicely to trim the Eagles’ lead to just two scores.
On third down from the one-yard line, Burton was stuffed by a ferocious Prosper defensive front. Braswell was shut down the very next play on fourth down.
“They were inserting a lot of safeties and doing some things,” Moore said. “But that's not new to us. People have done that all year. But they give you a bunch of different looks. And they move a lot. So, that makes it difficult.”
To open the second half the Bengals came out hot offensively, scoring on each of their first two drives. Burton found a hole for 62 yards on the first play from scrimmage before punching it in from seven yards out to get Braswell back to within two touchdowns.
Burton was solid yet again, putting up 183 yards on the ground.
The ensuing drive, Byrd found Scott Camacho from 19 yards out on a fourth-and-3 for his lone touchdown pass of the night. Byrd had just 94 yards in the air in the loss for a Braswell offense that recorded just 327 total yards.
And while Braswell scored on their first two drives of the second half, unfortunately so did Prosper. Both Bailey and Hawkins found the endzone again, with the former nabbing a 52-yard reception to make it 31-17, while the latter had the nail in the coffin from 25 yards away.
Hawkins picked up 211 yards on six catches with Bailey racking up 149 yards on five receptions.
With Friday’s loss, Braswell is now just 5-4 overall and 2-3 in district contests. They’ll face Allen on Nov. 5 following their bye week.
“I'm proud of our kids,” Moore said. “I thought they fought their tail off, and I am proud of our seniors. I wish we could have sent them out a little bit better.”