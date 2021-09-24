Braswell has relied on its ground game and rushing attack all season. After all, Braswell coach Cody Moore said as much earlier in the week before the Bengals took on McKinney Boyd in their first District 5-6A game of the season.
They did just that on Friday night. But it was not enough.
The Bengals suffered their second loss of the season to the Broncos at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in a 37-34 overtime loss, relinquishing a 17-0 lead over McKinney Boyd. Boyd quarterback Ryan Shackleton made the game-winning score with a rushing touchdown from the goal-line.
“I thought we’re going to sack him on the first play of overtime,” Moore said of Shackleton. “[He] made a great play and threw into a tight window. [It is] a fine line between sack and completion.”
Braswell was off and running from the start with a 58-yard touchdown run by Jaylon Burton that gave the Bengals a 7-0 lead early. The next drive, Burton punched it in again from the 13-yard line to increase the lead to 14-0.
Burton rushed for 265 yards and three touchdowns on Friday.
The Bengals were all over McKinney Boyd defensively in the first half. The Broncos punted on their first four possessions, with Braswell not giving them an inch of momentum for the majority of the first half.
Though Boyd would finally get on the board in the second quarter, the Broncos found the endzone thanks to a 4-yard touchdown run by Shackleton.
“I was proud of our defense for making a stand,” Moore said. “It was a really good game with two really good teams. Somebody had to be on the losing end.”
From there, things got weird for the remainder of the game.
Following the Boyd score, the Bengals got the ball back with three minutes to go before Burton fumbled on the second play of the drive from their own 15-yard line. That set up Boyd to tie the game at 17-17 when Caden Park caught the 14-yard touchdown pass.
At least until they engineered a nine-play, 75-yard drive with less than three minutes to go.
Quarterback Keegan Byrd engineered a nine-play, 75-yard drive with less than three minutes to go in the half to take the lead back that culminated with Burton getting his third and final score of the game.
“I thought that’s probably the best defense that we will have faced up until this point,” Moore said of the Boyd defense. “I thought our guys played really well. We wanted to come in and not just do what we feel like we’re good at. I think we did that we played well.”
Both teams traded five punts in the third quarter and both Braswell and Boyd were scoreless until Payton Shaw connected with Shackleton for the 61-yard score to tie it at 24-24.
“Offensively, we needed to drive and it kind of stalled out there in the third quarter,” Moore said. “Their linebackers started flowing a lot faster than they were in the first half. I knew that was going to happen. Some of it was self-inflicted, but those guys do a great job, and I knew it was going to be tough sledding.”
McKinney Boyd came back to begin the fourth quarter with a 77-yard touchdown pass to Carter Whitefield to take a 31-24 lead. The ensuing drive for the Bengals went for 13 plays and 75 yards and ended with a Byrd rushing touchdown.
After a drive that stalled out with less than a minute to go, Braswell was forced to punt and give Boyd the ball back where they missed the 30-yard attempt with six seconds to go.
To begin overtime, the Bengals could not find the endzone and opted for the field goal. McKinney Boyd got the ball with a chance to win.
The rest is history.
“There’s a very fine line between winning and losing,” Moore said. “And I thought there was probably three or four plays out there on offense, defense, and special teams that we just didn’t make. “Had we made them, then it may have been different.”