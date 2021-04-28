Three years ago, Timmi Blackshear led Midlothian Heritage to the Class 4A semifinal in just her second season as the Lady Jaguars’ head coach.
She stepped down from her post at Midlothian Heritage in January 2019 to pursue her master’s degree, and Blackshear spent the past year as a female character coach at TCU working with volleyball, beach volleyball and soccer.
But Blackshear saw a striking similarity between Midlothian Heritage and Braswell, intriguing her to apply for the Lady Bengals’ vacant head coaching position.
And on Wednesday morning, Braswell head football coach and athletic coordinator Cody Moore introduced Blackshear as the Lady Bengals next coach.
“That idea of potentially getting to experience a lot of firsts with the program is super appealing and exciting,” Blackshear said. “Doing my research of the athletes they have here and the administration … I feel like I’m going into one of the best opportunities in the state, for sure.”
Blackshear replaces former Braswell coach Corey Jenkins, who stepped down in March.
In two seasons at the helm of Midlothian Heritage, Blackshear compiled a 67-21 record that included nine playoff victories. She was the 2018 District 17-4A Coach of the Year, leading Midlothian Heritage to a 34-15 overall record.
“We hit a home run, for sure,” Moore said. “She is going to be really, really good. She’s got a proven record from a volleyball perspective. And, man, with her being a character coach with [the Fellowship of Christian Athletes] she’s going to bring a lot to our program in terms of the mental aspect of the game. We’re very fortunate.”
Prior to Midlothian Heritage, Blackshear spent two seasons as the head coach at Cleburne. She was also the head coach at Athens in 2010 and Ferris in 2012.
Blackshear inherits a Braswell program that has struggled in recent years. The Lady Bengals have gone 21-42 the past two seasons, including an 8-12 mark in their first season competing at the Class 6A level.
Braswell has only made the playoffs once in its five seasons since the school opened, with its lone postseason berth coming in 2018.
But Blackshear knows the Lady Bengals are more than capable of breaking through and being a regular contender.
She plans on making sure that happens sooner rather than later.
“Out of six years as a head coach, I’ve never missed the playoffs,” Blackshear said. “I don’t intend to do that here.”
“My main thing is I know we can be successful here. I know we have the pieces to do it. I’m just super excited about the potential that I know is already here.”