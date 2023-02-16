COPPELL — The Braswell girls basketball team has made plenty of history over the last two seasons, but one foe has continually kept them from reaching higher heights.
First, the Lady Bengals advanced to last year's regional final round and were one win from a state tournament appearance amid what was already their deepest playoff run ever. Then Braswell made it to the second round of the postseason for the third time in program history this season, aiming to achieve even more.
Even during a nondistrict tournament earlier this season, Braswell had a chance to make a statement with a win against a wounded Lady Warriors squad.
Each time, South Grand Prairie had other plans.
The No. 3-ranked Lady Warriors defeated the No. 20 Lady Bengals 52-40 Thursday at Coppell High, recovering from some third-quarter woes to end Braswell's season in the area round of the playoffs.
"You can't be outworked," Braswell coach Lisa Williams said. "There has to be hustle, intensity — our intensity, our hustle has to outmatch our opponent's."
Braswell (27-8) trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half and was down 28-18 at halftime, but rallied to make it a three-point game midway through the second quarter.
South Grand Prairie (27-6) took control from that point on, though, winning the remainder of the game 22-13. The Lady Warriors seemed to always find a big shot offensively when they needed it as the Lady Bengals struggled to keep pace.
"I felt like our defense could have been just a bit better, but it wasn't too bad," Williams said. "We have to make hustle plays, we have to have heart and effort. Better effort. We weren't doing that."
The loss ended senior post Torie Sevier's standout career at Braswell. Sevier earned all-area honors last season and has been a consistent presence on the inside for the Lady Bengals. She has signed to join Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's women's basketball team in the fall.
Braswell took its first and only lead of the game at 2-1 just over 30 seconds into the opening period on a layup by junior post Yves Cox.
South Grand Prairie quickly jumped into gear from there, going on a 9-0 run to build an early edge and staving off some Braswell baskets to maintain its lead. Braswell cut the deficit to four points midway through the second period as it strung together some stops defensively, but the Lady Warriors again answered to expand their lead.
An and-one layup by sophomore guard Makayla Vation made it 30-27 with 3:24 left in the third period, but South Grand Prairie built its lead back up to 36-29 by the end of the quarter.
Braswell could not pull within fewer than seven points the rest of the way.
The loss ended a second straight strong season for the Lady Bengals, who were ranked among the state's top 25 6A squads for much of the campaign. They finished one game back of winning a second straight district title, just behind state-ranked Little Elm.
Those accomplishments came despite Braswell losing two of its top players from last year's squad to graduation.
Star forward Alisa Williams, now at LSU, was the Denton Record-Chronicle's All-Area Most Valuable Player last season after averaging 17 points and seven rebounds per game.
Standout point guard Jazmyne Jackson, who has played in 23 of Grambling State's 24 games this season, was an all-area selection herself after posting 9.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
Lisa Williams took some pride in what her team was able to accomplish this season given those departures.
"We had a pretty good season after losing what we lost last year," Williams said. "I guess we did the best we could."
