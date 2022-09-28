Braswell cross country freshman Macy Wingard competes in the Plano ISD Invitational on Aug. 13 at Russell Park in Plano. Wingard went on to win the event among her four victories in five meets so far this fall.
Braswell cross country freshman Macy Wingard poses with her medal for winning the Plano ISD Invitational on Aug. 13 at Russell Park in Plano. It was Wingard's first high school meet and is now one of her four victories in five meets so far this fall.
Four wins in five races and the best 5K time of any freshman in the nation epitomize Braswell cross country runner Macy Wingard’s rapid rise this fall.
Ask her before the season started, though, and Wingard was merely looking to get under 18 minutes in the event. It came as a surprise when she blew past that mark with a 17:15.30 at the Marcus Coach T Invitational on Sept. 3, finishing 7.5 seconds behind Prosper senior Shewayne Johnson to take home second place.
“I remember crossing the line when I ran my 17:15 and I was just in utter shock because I was not expecting that at all,” Wingard said. “It’s meant a lot to me, especially with all the people supporting me like my team, my coaches and my family. It’s amazing, too, because my brother was also a runner [in high school], so it’s just nice to follow in his footsteps along with my mom and dad.”
Macy’s brother, Wyatt Wingard, graduated from Frisco Reedy in 2020 and was a standout runner during his time there. Wyatt won the Class 5A District 9 cross country championship as a senior before placing third at regionals and 12th in the state. He is now part of the Salt Lake Community College cross country team.
Doing workouts together and running on the same summer track team as Wyatt growing up is something Macy says helped her improve rapidly as a runner. Seeing Wyatt’s success on the track motivated her to compete at a high level, too.
“I wanted to be just like him,” Macy said. “Back when he was in high school, I used to train with him. He would push me because he was obviously way faster than me. Him and I are always talking about our goals and everything we want to do in the running world.
“It’s just nice to have someone who knows how I feel and wants the same goals as I do.”
Macy first caught Braswell cross country coach Gary Brown’s attention in the summer of 2021 while she was between her seventh and eighth grade years at Rodriguez Middle School. She won a pair of events during the previous fall at the North Texas Small School Championship and Texas Homeschool State MS Cross Country Championships.
Brown said he could already see Macy’s potential that summer and often went down to the middle school for workouts to help continue her progression.
“We knew she was going to be pretty good and pretty special, but she’s even surprised me so far,” Brown said. “We’ve had an eye on her since last summer, a year ago. It’s been fun to watch her progress.
“She’s going above and beyond our expectations so far. It’s been fun to watch.”
Her mother and father, Molly Lopez and Jason Wingard, were both runners as well. They introduced Macy to the sport at a young age and she fell in love with it, starting with the 50-yard dash in an under-6 age division before working up to the long distance events she now loves.
She continues to pull her passion from those early days and the familial connections to running. It all amounts to an energy Brown said Macy brings to the team each and every day.
“The number one word I’d use to describe her is fun. She’s just happy, always working hard and enjoys her time around here,” Brown said. “A lot of kids with this much success this early might be kind of nose in the air, acting like they’re better than everybody, but she’s the exact opposite of that.
“It just blows my mind how anxious she is to get to workouts, be with her teammates and get coached.”
Next up for Macy is the Nike South Invitational in The Woodlands where she will compete in the elite varsity girls division starting at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. The meet is one Brown said should be a good test for her against some tough competitors.
It will be Macy’s last race before the District 5-6A meet on Oct. 14, where she will once again face off with Johnson — who won the 6A state title last year — as two of the likely frontrunners for the individual district title. Macy has her sights set on winning a state championship during her high school career, among other goals.
“I’m an achiever. I always want to be the best I can and achieve whatever I can,” Macy said. “One of my high school years, I would love to win state. I also want to make it to nationals this year and I want to break 17 minutes in the 5K. That would be awesome.”
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.