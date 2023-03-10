Braswell's Cody Moore steps down
Buy Now

Braswell coach Cody Moore hands out high-fives after they score against Keller during a 2021 game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Moore stepped down Friday after spending the last seven seasons as the program's head coach.

 DRC file photo

Longtime Braswell football coach Cody Moore has resigned from his post after eight years leading the program, he confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle Friday morning.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags