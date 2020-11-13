It was a game that Braswell had to have to keep playoff hopes alive. The talk around the program was bouncing back from a big loss to Guyer a week ago and showing that resolve.
However, with playoffs hopes in limbo, Braswell could not shake off and complete the comeback over McKinney, falling 34-31 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Friday night.
Braswell (4-4, 1-3 District 5-6A) used its fast-break offense to its advantage early on to take a 7-0 lead as Tristan McClary connected with Cam Smith on a crossing route on third down.
And despite forcing a turnover on downs and interception on McKinney’s first two drives, Braswell could not extend its lead, which allowed McKinney (4-3, 1-2) to tie the score late in the first quarter.
The teams traded scores in the second quarter, but McKinney took its first lead midway through the third on a drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock, capped off by RJ Carver’s second touchdown run.
Braswell responded later in the third as McClary found JK Carter for a 9-yard touchdown pass. The lead was short-lived as McKinney took the first play of the fourth quarter for a 36-yard touchdown run by Omari Walker, giving McKinney a lead it would not surrender the rest of the way.
McKinney made it a two-score game on Carver’s second touchdown run of the night with 3:22 to play. On the ensuing kickoff, Carter seemed to immediately bring the deficit back down to three as he broke through kickoff coverage on a pooch kick, but the referees signaled a fair catch had been called.
Braswell still scored nearly two minutes later and almost had the onside kick recovered, but the refs called offsides.
The defense held but with one second left and 61 yards to find the end zone, McClary was hit as he released and the ball fell harmlessly to the turf.
While not mathematically eliminated, Braswell will need to win out a lot of help to get into the tournament, and with games against ranked Prosper and Allen remaining, the margin for error is razor thin.