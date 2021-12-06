Braswell Girls BB
FORTH WORTH - Alisa Williams scored a game-high 16 points to help Braswell get past Mesquite Horn 45-31 on Saturday in the Cowtown Classic championship.

Kennedy Evans added 14 points for the Bengals, who used a 13-5 fourth quarter to hold off Horn at Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center.

Williams, a Louisiana State recruit, also scored 16 points in a 56-36 semifinal win over Plainview on Saturday. Jazmyne Jackson chipped in 12 points.

Williams (MVP), Jackson and Yvez Cox were named to the All-Tournament team.

