In search of a bounce-back win in Week 6 after a rough outing a week ago, Braswell got off to a hot start against Little Elm and never took its foot off the gas in a 68-27 win Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
A week ago, it was a 14-0 deficit that Braswell (4-2, 1-1 District 5-6A) could not overcome. This week it was a 14-0 lead within the first 7 minutes of the game that was never in doubt.
“We wanted to get out to a fast start tonight on both sides of the ball,” coach Cody Moore said. “We had some guys play two-ways tonight that I thought made big a difference.”
Senior quarterback Tristan McClary launched a 56-yard bomb to JK Carter on Braswell’s second offensive play of the game, coming on the heels of forcing Little Elm (2-4, 0-2 District 5-6A) to punt on the game’s opening drive.
McClary was dialed in all game long, completing 14 of his 18 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns — to three different receivers — and adding another 104 yards on the ground to lead the team. McClary finished with five total touchdowns on the night, after a down week last week.
Despite giving up 27 points — 13 in garbage time — Braswell’s defense played its best game of the season, forcing two turnovers, which were turned into 14 points, and sacking Little Elm quarterback John Mateer seven times.
Three of those sacks were credited to Deuce Bailey — one of the two-way players Moore mentioned — as the Braswell defense continuously brought pressure through most of the game, and it certainly disrupted Little Elm’s rhythm.
“[Bailey and Jaylon] really brought a lot of energy,” Moore said as those minor adjustments and a great week of practice “showed up tonight.”
And Moore said that a win like Friday night was needed for his team to reestablish itself, especially with a showdown looming against state-ranked Guyer next week.
“We don’t really shy away from the fact that [tonight] was an important game [leading up to the game against Guyer], as long as you go out and take care of business,” he said.