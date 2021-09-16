LITTLE ELM — Braswell knew coming into their second season in Class 6A that there wouldn’t be any freebies.
The Bengals were a solid 5-5 in their inaugural season and expectations have risen outside the building, as well as inside.
“We always talk about peaking at the right time and playing our best football when district rolls around,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said. “In this case, that’s going to be Week 5. It’s a really tough district and you’re going to have be on your game each and every week. We understand that, and we look forward to that.
“This week we need to get considerably better to be able to do that.”
The Bengals will square off with Haslet Eaton in their final nondistrict game on Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex before they host McKinney Boyd to open District 5-6A play next week.
Both the Eagles and Braswell met up last season when Braswell came away victorious in a 44-37 shootout that saw former quarterback Tristan McClary throw for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Since-graduated running back Jamerion Sandford rushed for 158 yards and a score, while Cam Smith had six receptions for 81 yards.
Last week against Sachse, the Bengals slowed duel-through quarterback Alex Orji down, limiting him to just 233 yards and two touchdowns. Braswell held the Mustangs to just 351 total yards in comparison to move to 2-1 overall.
Running back Jaylon Burton was sensational for Braswell in the ground game, scampering for 174 yards and two touchdowns while Kerry Lacy picked up 90 yards also. Ja’Ryan Wallace tallied 96 yards and a score with Keegan Byrd throwing for 219 yards and both a rushing and passing touchdown.
Haslet Eaton moved to 3-0 last week, coming away with a narrow 35-34 win over Hebron. The Eagles put up 414 total yards on offense, with senior quarterback Tyler Fussell accounting for 214 yards through the air and four touchdowns.
“The guy’s a good player,” Moore said of Fussell. “We’re not going to be able to just sit back there and let him just pass the ball and get it to the guys he wants to get to. So, we’re going to have to get [good] coverage and have a good pass rush.”
Four of Fussell’s completion went to Jaden Platt, who racked up 121 yards and a score. Fred Ware was also a force in the backfield for the Eagles, compiling 116 yards and a touchdown as well.
Regardless of whether the Bengals want to shutdown Fussell or their other skill position players that had big games last week, applying pressure on Fussell will be the first line of defense to give Braswell a chance.
“The philosophy is the same,” Moore said. “We want to pressure the quarterback. We want to limit the big play, certainly in the secondary and our guys have done a really good job of that. This is going to be a good test for us because they are really good on offense, and they have some big playmakers out at receiver and running back.”
With this being the Bengals’ last real chance to get things in order before they hit district, Moore said he has been pleased with the progress he has seen out of his young offensive players.
But the next five weeks will determine just how much progress Braswell has made.
“We have a long way to go still to get ready to play in the district that we’re in,” Moore said. “We’ve got a lot of improvements to make on both sides of the ball. Offensively, I want to see our guys continue to run the ball. I want to continue to execute our RPO game the way it’s supposed to be. And we have to get better timing and crispness.”